 US Space Force launches first reprogrammable navigation satellite from L3Harris
US Space Force launches first reprogrammable navigation satellite from L3Harris
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 15, 2025

The US Space Force has placed the L3Harris-built Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3) into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. NTS-3 is the Department of Defense's first experimental navigation satellite in almost five decades, and the first fully reprogrammable Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) spacecraft designed to operate in GPS-denied environments.

Ed Zoiss, President of Space and Airborne Systems at L3Harris, said the launch marks a crucial step in updating outdated systems to counter current national security threats. The satellite, developed three times faster and at lower cost than comparable programs, is smaller, lighter and positioned at a higher altitude than traditional PNT platforms.

Once operational, NTS-3 will conduct experiments to inform the next generation of US space-based navigation capabilities. Its modular payload design allows scalability and compatibility with multiple satellite buses, supporting future affordability and rapid deployment goals.

L3Harris hardware also played a central role in the Vulcan launch. Two RL10 engines provided nearly 48,000 pounds of thrust, while 12 MR-107 thrusters managed upper-stage steering. Additional systems included helium tanks and critical avionics such as controllers, data acquisition units and the T-740U Transmitter for vehicle control and data transmission.

GPS NEWS
