US Space Force launches first reprogrammable navigation satellite from L3Harris

Ed Zoiss, President of Space and Airborne Systems at L3Harris, said the launch marks a crucial step in updating outdated systems to counter current national security threats. The satellite, developed three times faster and at lower cost than comparable programs, is smaller, lighter and positioned at a higher altitude than traditional PNT platforms.
Once operational, NTS-3 will conduct experiments to inform the next generation of US space-based navigation capabilities. Its modular payload design allows scalability and compatibility with multiple satellite buses, supporting future affordability and rapid deployment goals.
L3Harris hardware also played a central role in the Vulcan launch. Two RL10 engines provided nearly 48,000 pounds of thrust, while 12 MR-107 thrusters managed upper-stage steering. Additional systems included helium tanks and critical avionics such as controllers, data acquisition units and the T-740U Transmitter for vehicle control and data transmission.
Related Links
L3Harris
GPS Applications, Technology and Suppliers
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
China charts high yield low input pathway for staple crops
Organic molecules help soil store water even in desertlike conditions
Cornell researchers explore alternatives to harmful insecticide
Global food system reforms urged to reverse land degradation and climate threats
The semiconductors costing Nvidia, AMD dearly
Caltech scientists use sound to remember quantum information
Spinning up new flexible material for self-powered wearable sensors
Trump says Nvidia to give US cut of China chip sales
Switzerland vows to press on with US fighter jet deal
Striking Boeing defense workers turn to US Congress
Japan deploys first F-35B stealth fighter jet
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific unveils deal to buy 14 Boeing jets
Eyeing robotaxis, Tesla hiring New York test car operator
Electric 'air taxis' could debut in Japan from 2027
China's Baidu to deploy robotaxis on rideshare app Lyft
BMW profits slump on China woes, US tariffs
|
China retail sales growth lower than expected in July
China files WTO complaint over Canada steel duties
Xi says China, Brazil can model 'self-reliance' for Global South
India and China eye border trade resumption
Brazil's Lula vetoes parts of environmental 'devastation bill'
House razings to save Niger capital's forest shield dismay locals
A weakening forest buffer challenges EU climate goals
EU urged to act on forests' faltering absorption of carbon
Sunlight powered flyers unlock access to the mesosphere
Rare gigantic jet captured from ISS by NASA astronaut
Do you want to freeze a cloud? Desert dust might help
SMOS mission reveals 15-year global forest carbon storage trends
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters