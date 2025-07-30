Galileo enhances security edge with new authentication service led by GMV



by Hugo Ritmico



Madrid, Spain (SPX) Jul 30, 2025



The European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) has officially activated Galileo's new Open Service Navigation Message Authentication (OSNMA), bolstering the system's capability to combat signal spoofing and data tampering.

OSNMA functions by digitally signing navigation signals, allowing users to authenticate data as genuinely transmitted by Galileo. This advancement is especially vital for sensitive applications like financial timestamping and vehicle tachograph logging, where signal integrity is essential.

The European GNSS Service Centre (GSC), based at INTA's site in Torrejon de Ardoz, will be responsible for generating and relaying authentication messages to the Galileo ground segment. Together with the High Accuracy Service (HAS), operational since January 2023, OSNMA enhances Galileo's standing as a secure and reliable alternative to GPS and GLONASS.

GMV and INDRA have collaborated with EUSPA over multiple years to develop and deploy the GSC infrastructure that supports OSNMA. GMV also led the development of the infrastructure powering HAS, reaffirming its pivotal role in Europe's satellite navigation architecture.

Unlike traditional GNSS signals, which are transmitted in the clear and vulnerable to forgery, OSNMA introduces a verifiable layer of trust. Users can now confirm that the signal they are receiving originates from Galileo and remains unaltered - significantly mitigating risks of spoofed data.

GMV's involvement extended to the design, implementation, and validation of OSNMA. Miguel Romay, GMV's General Director of Navigation Systems, stated, "GMV's leadership in Galileo's Authentication Service marks the successful culmination of our collaboration with European institutions in defining, implementing, and validating Galileo's new services. This positions Galileo as the most advanced navigation system in the world. We take pride in our role in every phase of Galileo's development, evolving alongside these projects and expanding our expertise to become a leader in both authentication and innovative navigation solutions."

