Galileo enhances security edge with new authentication service led by GMV

OSNMA functions by digitally signing navigation signals, allowing users to authenticate data as genuinely transmitted by Galileo. This advancement is especially vital for sensitive applications like financial timestamping and vehicle tachograph logging, where signal integrity is essential.
The European GNSS Service Centre (GSC), based at INTA's site in Torrejon de Ardoz, will be responsible for generating and relaying authentication messages to the Galileo ground segment. Together with the High Accuracy Service (HAS), operational since January 2023, OSNMA enhances Galileo's standing as a secure and reliable alternative to GPS and GLONASS.
GMV and INDRA have collaborated with EUSPA over multiple years to develop and deploy the GSC infrastructure that supports OSNMA. GMV also led the development of the infrastructure powering HAS, reaffirming its pivotal role in Europe's satellite navigation architecture.
Unlike traditional GNSS signals, which are transmitted in the clear and vulnerable to forgery, OSNMA introduces a verifiable layer of trust. Users can now confirm that the signal they are receiving originates from Galileo and remains unaltered - significantly mitigating risks of spoofed data.
GMV's involvement extended to the design, implementation, and validation of OSNMA. Miguel Romay, GMV's General Director of Navigation Systems, stated, "GMV's leadership in Galileo's Authentication Service marks the successful culmination of our collaboration with European institutions in defining, implementing, and validating Galileo's new services. This positions Galileo as the most advanced navigation system in the world. We take pride in our role in every phase of Galileo's development, evolving alongside these projects and expanding our expertise to become a leader in both authentication and innovative navigation solutions."
Related Links
GMV
GPS Applications, Technology and Suppliers
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
French health experts speak out against bee-killing pesticide
Iconic French chef stakes reputation on vegan menu
New Zealand farmers battle pine forests to 'save our sheep'
French anger over bee-killing pesticide piles pressure on Macron
China summons chip giant Nvidia over alleged security risks
Samsung quarterly operating profits plunge as US curbs chip exports to China
SK hynix posts record profits on surging AI demand
Unprecedented insight into electron behavior within quantum tunneling barrier
Boeing workers threaten strikes at fighter jet factories
Navy F-35 jet crashes in California
At least two dead in German military helicopter crash
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
Mercedes-Benz profit plunges on tariff, China woes
BMW profits slump on China woes, US tariffs
Hanoi scooter riders baulk at petrol-powered bikes ban
China moves to tame 'irrational competition' as EV price war persists
|
China and US wrap first day of trade talks
US-China set to meet with extension of tariff pause on the cards
US says Trump has 'final call' on China trade truce
Stock markets boosted after EU, US strike trade deal
EU urged to act on forests' faltering absorption of carbon
'Lungs of the Earth': the Indonesians fighting for peatland
Proof of life: tracking elusive Amazon group to save their land
Two men who chopped down iconic UK tree handed jail sentences
Satellite developed by NASA, India to map Earth down to centimeter
Airbus CO3D satellites begin mission to generate high precision global 3D map
Vega C launch deploys Earth observation and climate monitoring satellites
NASA teams with India to launch Earth-tracking satellite
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters