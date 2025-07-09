GPS News
 ESA and Neuraspace develop autonomous satellite navigation technologies
 by Erica Marchand
 Paris, France (SPX) Jul 09, 2025

Neuraspace has partnered with the European Space Agency to advance autonomous satellite navigation and orbit management using Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technologies. The effort is part of ESA's NAVISP Element 2 programme and supports the project "Stop Getting Noise - Automated GNSS Processing for Smarter Orbits."

The collaboration targets key operational needs in today's increasingly crowded orbital environment. As satellite mega-constellations expand, the demand for scalable, high-confidence, and automated orbit determination is rising. Commercial operators, defense entities, and governmental agencies alike face pressures to enhance space domain awareness (SDA), reduce collision risks, and improve mission reliability.

Neuraspace aims to reduce dependence on ground-based systems by automating processes onboard satellites. This includes real-time orbit prediction corrections and smarter fuel management, leading to lower operational costs and faster response times during potential collision scenarios.

"By solving fundamental GNSS challenges, Neuraspace and ESA are paving the way for smarter, safer, and more autonomous space operations in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and beyond," said Neuraspace CEO Chiara Manfletti. "The project also signifies a new milestone for space traffic management while Neuraspace will be setting new standards for satellite autonomy and decision-making capabilities."

The initiative introduces three core innovations: First, GNSS Data Cleanup to eliminate systematic biases and random noise, improving orbit precision. Second, GNSS Orbital Phase Correction through lightweight onboard algorithms that enable autonomous trajectory adjustments without constant ground station input. Third, enhanced GNSS Orbit Determination Accuracy to provide critical real-time positioning data for safe satellite maneuvering.

"Tackling and solving the various challenges of different types of space actors through Neuraspace's vision roadmap will lay the technical foundation for the future of autonomous spacecraft," added Manfletti.

GPS NEWS
