 China's satellite network group advances Beidou-internet integration
China's satellite network group advances Beidou-internet integration
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Oct 21, 2025

China Satellite Network Group Co Ltd is accelerating the integration of satellite internet with the Beidou Navigation Satellite System, emphasizing the dual role of the company as both an innovator and a national infrastructure leader.

Liang Baojun, general manager of China Satellite Network Group, said the company is driving forward the development of satellite internet while focusing on long-term technological growth.

In May, the company achieved a world first by completing a broadband video call through a 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) standard using a new technology test satellite, validating an integrated space-terrestrial network. The 5G NTN framework enables satellites and other non-terrestrial assets to join the global 5G ecosystem, extending high-speed connectivity to remote, maritime and aerial domains.

"Looking ahead, the company plans to merge technological innovation with industrial development, deepen the synergy between satellite internet and the Beidou system, and accelerate the emergence of new quality productive forces," Liang said.

In April 2024, China Satellite Network Group joined with China North Industries Group Corp Ltd and China Mobile to form China Time and Space Information Group. Over the past year, the consortium has consolidated business resources to advance Beidou short messaging and high-precision positioning infrastructure. It has established a unified spacetime data network and a national spacetime information operations platform to strengthen end-to-end capabilities.

The group has also initiated pilot projects in Hebei, Chongqing and Hunan provinces, demonstrating commercial Beidou short message services and expanding public applications. Liang noted that innovation remains central to Beidou's mission, with ongoing work to enhance independent R and D in secure spacetime services, multi-source data fusion, high-precision positioning and smart technologies.

China Time and Space Information Group will further promote Beidou's industrial applications across sectors such as energy, logistics, emergency response and smart city management, while leveraging local strengths to co-develop regional demonstration projects. The company also aims to expand Beidou's footprint internationally through Belt and Road partnerships, developing pilot programs and exploring global markets.

Beidou navigation has already found widespread use in industries and consumer products-from unmanned vessels and industrial robots to mountaineering suits and shared bicycles. At the 4th International Summit on Beidou Applications held in Zhuzhou, Hunan province, thousands of application scenarios were presented, spanning transportation, agriculture, communications, and disaster relief.

Zhuzhou also became the first Chinese city to deploy 5,000 shared electric bikes equipped with Beidou devices, boosting positioning accuracy from under 10 meters to 30 centimeters. Chen Jinpei, CEO of Qianxun Spatial Intelligence Inc, said this advancement improves fleet management and urban planning.

"We have established more than 6,000 ground-based BDS augmentation stations worldwide, offering services with millimeter to nanometer precision, unlocking new opportunities for diverse industries," Chen added.

According to a report released at the summit, the value of China's Beidou industry reached 575.8 billion yuan ($80.74 billion) in 2024, marking a 7.39 percent year-on-year increase.

