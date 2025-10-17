GPS News
GPS NEWS
 Sateliot and ESA collaborate on system to remove GPS reliance in satellite IoT
illustration only
Sateliot and ESA collaborate on system to remove GPS reliance in satellite IoT
 by Riko Seibo
 Barcelona, Spain (SPX) Oct 17, 2025

Sateliot has launched its first joint research and development project with the European Space Agency (ESA) to test a satellite communication system capable of operating independently from global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) such as GPS.

The initiative, called the FreeGNSSNetwork project, represents a major step toward Europe's goal of strategic autonomy in Defense and Security communications, particularly in "GNSS-denied" environments where traditional navigation signals may be jammed or unavailable.

Sateliot's low-Earth orbit (LEO) constellation provides global 5G IoT connectivity, covering more than half of the planet where terrestrial networks cannot reach. However, previous generations of IoT terminals relied on GNSS, which increased device cost and energy consumption.

Developed jointly with GMV and supported by ESA, the new system eliminates that dependency by enabling IoT devices to calculate their position directly from Sateliot's own satellite signals. The company says this approach maintains accurate, stable connectivity even under adverse or wartime conditions.

Sateliot adds that this project marks a technological milestone, setting the foundation for future 6G systems under development within the 3GPP standards framework, and could redefine how IoT and defense communications operate globally.

