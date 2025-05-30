SpaceX launches advanced GPS satellite for Space Force

A Falcon 9 rocket was used to put the GPS III SV-08 into orbit.
According to SpaceX, prep work for the launch was done in less than three days, a new record for U.S. national security missions.
Those preparations normally take 18-24 months.
Space Force Col. Jim Horne hailed the speed of the preparation.
He said the launch "highlights another instance of the Space Force's ability to complete high-priority launches on a rapid timescale, which demonstrates the capability to respond to emergent constellation needs as rapidly as Space Vehicle readiness allows."
In a pre-launch briefing Launch Weather Officer Mark Burger said the weather outlook shows a 45% chance for favorable weather for Friday's launch.
"We'll be looking at those cumulus cloud violations and associated thunderstorms in and close to the pad," Burger said.
GPS III satellite maker Lockheed Martin said the company got notice to take the SV-08 satellite out of storage for the launch Feb. 21.
Despite the rapid launch schedule for this one, compared with the SV-07 satellite it was less challenging, according to the company.
"I'll say somewhat tongue-in-cheek, compared to SV-07, this was, I'll say, a relatively less punishing path to launch, primarily because of the challenges we faced on SV-07, whether it was ground transportation or the RRT climate," Lockheed Martin vice president of Navigations Systems Malik Musawwir said.
Just preparing the satellite can take four to five months due to the need for full integration of components stored separately.
Two more of the satellites are stored for future launches using ULA Vulcan rockets with no plans to reassign them to SpaceX.
Related Links
GPS Applications, Technology and Suppliers
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Rare wild cattle herded in Cambodia by helicopter
Invasive species cost trillions in damages: study
Ancient bread rises again as Turkey recreates 5,000-year-old loaf
Mango deal sweetens ties between Bangladesh and China
Nvidia earnings beat expectations despite US export controls
A faster, more reliable method for simulating the plasmas used to make computer chips
Quantum sensing reveals energy loss patterns in soft magnetic materials
How the US-China chip conflict is evolving under Trump
Navy patrol plane crashes in South Korea, killing four
Ursa Space Systems Expands Geospatial Analytics with Aireon Space-Based Aircraft Tracking
Finland says suspects two Russian military aircrafts violated airspace
NASA X-59's Latest Testing Milestone: Simulating Flight from the Ground
EU adopts CO2 targets reprieve for car industry
US Senate blocks California's electric vehicle mandate
EU considers new anti-dumping action against Chinese tyres
Chinese EV giant BYD to open European centre in Hungary
|
US vows to 'aggressively' oust Chinese students
Developing nations face 'tidal wave' of China debt: report
SE Asian leaders meet China's Li and Gulf states to bolster ties
France's Macron in Vietnam to offer third way between US, China
Loggers fell old, native forests on Australian island
Record decrease in Brazil deforestation in 2024: report
EU list of high deforestation risk nations raises eyebrows
Central Asia's Alpine Forests Thrive Amid Shifting Climate
UK records sunniest spring in over a century
Microsoft AI weather forecast faster, cheaper, truer: study
Rocket Lab Completes Third Successful iQPS Mission with More Launches Scheduled for 2025
Sidus Space's FeatherEdge Gen-2 Achieves Successful On-Orbit Operations on LizzieSat-3
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters