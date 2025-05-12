Sierra Space Reaches Key Milestone in Space Force R-GPS Program

The R-GPS program, launched under a "Quick Start" contract awarded by the Space Systems Command (SSC) in September, aims to create smaller, more cost-effective GPS satellites to enhance national security. This latest achievement comes just six months into the program, highlighting Sierra Space's rapid innovation pace in the defense technology sector.
"The field for this program has recently narrowed down to three companies from the original four," noted Erik Daehler, Vice President of Sierra Space Defense. "The challenges of harnessing this technology in a competitive environment motivate us to reach these milestones. Sierra Space is focused on advancing GPS technology for the security of the United States, and demonstrations like this one showcase our dedication to being at the forefront of defense tech innovation."
GPS technology is essential to both military and civilian applications, but the rise of sophisticated threats such as jamming and spoofing has driven the need for more resilient systems. The USSF's R-GPS initiative seeks to enhance this critical infrastructure by integrating a new network of smaller, more secure satellites into the existing GPS architecture.
In this recent test, Sierra Space successfully validated the flow of commands and telemetry between its ground software and ground stations, demonstrating that the R-GPS technology can effectively function from orbit with Earth-based facilities. The testing also included flight software and hardware subsystems in a FlatSat configuration - a critical early step that lays the foundation for future space-based deployments.
This milestone positions Sierra Space to support the USSF's goal of rapidly deploying R-GPS Space and Control Segments to enhance the resilience and reliability of the United States' GPS network.
Related Links
Sierra Space
GPS Applications, Technology and Suppliers
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Atmospheric Memory Effect Discovered as Key Mechanism in Monsoon Rainfall
Tobacco town thrives as China struggles to kick the habit
After Catastrophe Urban and Peri-Urban Farming Could Sustain Medium-Sized Cities
Startup helps farmers grow plant-based feed and fertilizer using wastewater
Taiwan's TSMC and China's SMIC both report revenue surge in April
MIT engineers advance toward a fault-tolerant quantum computer
EU 'off the pace' in global microchip race: auditors
IBM to invest $150 bn in US over five years
NASA Balloon Mission Prepares for Second Launch in Southern Hemisphere
Sri Lanka Air Force helicopter crashes, killing six
Trump to accept lavish jet from Qatar as Air Force One: reports
NASA Ends Super Pressure Balloon Flight After 17 Days
California leads lawsuit over Trump's EV charging funding change
AI-Driven Microgrid Control Enhances Renewable Stability and EV Integration
EU parliament backs emissions reprieve for carmakers
GM cuts shift at Canada plant over 'evolving trade environment'
|
Thousands demonstrate in Panama over deal with US military
US, China hail 'substantial progress' after trade talks in Geneva
China's consumption slide deepens as tariff war bites
'Pragmatic' approach could reap 'ambitious' UK-EU deal: Starmer
ESA releases record breaking forest carbon dataset spanning 15 years
Central Asia's Alpine Forests Thrive Amid Shifting Climate
Two men found guilty of chopping down iconic UK tree
European satellite launches to track global forest biomass from space
German Satellite Achieves First Simultaneous CO2 and NO2 Measurements from Power Plant Emissions
Warming temperatures accelerate spring leaf flush in Japan
Reveal and Maxar Expand Farsight Platform with High-Resolution Satellite Data Integration
Near Space Labs expands AI era geospatial imagery with 20 million Series B funding
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters