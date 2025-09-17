SATNUS completes third NGWS flight campaign with autonomous systems integration



by Hugo Ritmico



Madrid, Spain (SPX) Sep 17, 2025



SATNUS has carried out its third flight test campaign for the Next Generation Weapon System (NGWS), marking significant progress toward the program's Phase 1B demonstrations. The trials centered on validating the MUT2 and Common Systems Demonstrator platforms, as well as the integration and testing of the Next Generation Autonomy Computer (NGAC).

The campaign featured three single and three dual-platform flights, during which four NGAC prototypes were tested as mission payloads. Enhancements to the MUT and Common Systems Demonstrator were also evaluated, including upgrades to communications, avionics, flight termination, wing-tip camera systems, information management, and mission planning stations.

A milestone achievement was the successful end-to-end validation of onboard and ground functional chains supporting coordinated multi-platform operations.

Following the campaign, SATNUS reports strong confidence in the system's architecture and is now preparing for the final Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUT) demonstration flights that will conclude Phase 1B.

