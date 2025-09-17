SATNUS completes third NGWS flight campaign with autonomous systems integration

The campaign featured three single and three dual-platform flights, during which four NGAC prototypes were tested as mission payloads. Enhancements to the MUT and Common Systems Demonstrator were also evaluated, including upgrades to communications, avionics, flight termination, wing-tip camera systems, information management, and mission planning stations.
A milestone achievement was the successful end-to-end validation of onboard and ground functional chains supporting coordinated multi-platform operations.
Following the campaign, SATNUS reports strong confidence in the system's architecture and is now preparing for the final Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUT) demonstration flights that will conclude Phase 1B.
Related Links
SATNUS Technologies
GPS Applications, Technology and Suppliers
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Global warming linked to consumption of sugary drinks, ice cream
Climate change is making rollercoaster harvests the new normal
'Last generation': Greek island's fading pistachio tradition
China to impose temporary duties on EU pork
US limits TSMC chipmaking tool shipments to China
Rice research team on quest to engineer computing systems from living cells
Autonomous robot lab accelerates search for advanced quantum dots
Denmark opens first advanced wafer facility for global chip production
Ground vibration test validates structural models for UpLift research aircraft
Estonia slams new Russian airspace violation
Cambodia opens $2bn Chinese-built airport
Norway experiments with electric plane in real-life test
Ethiopians dream of an electric car future
Mexico, under US pressure, mulls 50% tariff on Chinese cars
'Why not?' Europeans warming up to Chinese electric cars
Germany's VW, China's BYD face off at Munich auto show
|
Trump ready to match EU tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin: US official
Asian markets enjoy record day as new US jobs data fans rate cut hopes
China's Xi calls on BRICS countries to 'resist all forms of protectionism'
Rubio seeks 'constructive' engagement in China call
Australia halts logging for koala haven on eastern coast
Indonesia's delayed new capital risks 'white elephant' status
Judge orders trial in murder of Honduran conservationist
Uganda biomass use may improve through Aston University mapping data
AI powered SAR imagery analysis tool launched by SATIM and ICEYE
Global study maps regions most threatened by ocean plastic pollution
AI tool accelerates SAR image analysis with automated object detection
Pixxel expands Firefly fleet advancing global hyperspectral satellite imaging
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters