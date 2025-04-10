GPS News
 Rx Networks launches TruePoint FOCUS to deliver real-time centimeter precision
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 10, 2025

Rx Networks Inc., a leader in global navigation satellite system (GNSS) data services, has announced the debut of TruePoint FOCUS, a cloud-powered correction platform that provides near-instantaneous centimeter-level accuracy for positioning applications.

Engineered for precision-driven industries, TruePoint FOCUS caters to use cases that require consistent real-time accuracy. It supports both Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) corrections via observation space representation (OSR) and Precise Point Positioning RTK (PPP-RTK) through state space representation (SSR). This hybrid support enables broad device compatibility and versatile deployment scenarios in sectors such as autonomous mobility, smart farming, robotics, aerial systems, IoT infrastructure, and industrial automation.

TruePoint FOCUS is designed to be open and hardware-neutral. It operates with any GNSS receiver capable of RTK, bypassing proprietary system constraints. The service uses standard RTCM v3 protocols and is accessible via NTRIP, streamlining integration and speeding up adoption timelines for OEMs and developers.

In PPP-RTK configuration, the platform leverages advanced SSR techniques to deliver robust, bandwidth-efficient correction streams. It also distinguishes itself by supporting a broader array of GNSS signals than most rivals, ensuring reliable operation in signal-degraded environments.

"Precision means nothing without reliability," said John Carley, CEO at Rx Networks. "TruePoint | FOCUS is built on the same ultra-reliable server architecture that powers our Location.io service, which supports critical applications worldwide, ensuring our customers get the accuracy they need, every time."

Backed by a 99.9% service level agreement, TruePoint FOCUS offers continuous centimeter-grade accuracy. Its geographic reach spans North America, Europe, China, and other global regions. The correction service is fully customizable and supports multiple signal types from GPS, Galileo, and BeiDou constellations, making it a highly adaptable solution for precision applications.

"With this launch, Rx Networks expands the TruePoint portfolio to include LITE, REACH, and now FOCUS," said Ali Soliman, VP of Sales and Marketing at Rx Networks. "Together, these offerings address a wide range of use cases balancing accuracy, coverage, cost and hardware compatibility to support the next generation of GNSS applications."

