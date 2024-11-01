GPS News
GPS NEWS
 Next-generation visual navigation startup Vermeer secures major funding milestone
illustration only
Next-generation visual navigation startup Vermeer secures major funding milestone
 by Robert Schreiber
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Oct 27, 2025

Vermeer, with headquarters in New York and forward operations in Kyiv, has finalized its $10 million Series A funding round. This investment round, led by Draper Associates, includes support from AeroX Ventures, Boscolo Intervest, High Point Ventures, Rockaway Ventures, and the U.S. Air Force Tech Stars. The new capital will allow Vermeer to expand its collaborations with the U.S. military, NATO allies, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to scale its advanced optical navigation platform for defense and commercial markets.

Vermeer's Visual Positioning System (VPS) offers drones and aerial vehicles a navigation solution that eliminates reliance on conventional GPS. VPS operates with electro-optical or infrared cameras to interpret surroundings, bypassing vulnerabilities present in satellite navigation. According to Andy Tang of Draper Associates, "One of the reasons we backed Vermeer is the incredible rate of success they've achieved specifically in helping Ukraine strengthen its drone fleet."

Brian Streem, CEO of Vermeer, stated, "Building advanced technology in a war zone is not easy - but it's the only way to make it real. Operating alongside our partners on the front lines has forced us to iterate faster, build smarter, and focus on what actually works in combat. Our goal isn't just to give drones mass - it's to give them precision, intelligence, and purpose. We're proud to have earned the trust of over 30 customers, and with the support of Draper, and our other venture partners, we're ready to scale that mission."

Vermeer's VPS compares camera feeds against databases of 2D and 3D maps and leverages AI powered by Nvidia chips to establish precise location fixes. The passive nature of VPS further ensures resilience in contested space, making it suitable for defense operations and civilian applications alike. Vermeer initially developed this technology under the U.S. Air Force Tech Stars accelerator, securing more than $7 million in non-dilutive government funding.

The navigation platform is trusted by major partners, including the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman. Its deployment with the Armed Forces of Ukraine enables drone activity without GPS, neutralizing Russian jamming and spoofing attempts. Petr Smid from Rockaway Ventures remarked, "Unlike GPS, Vermeer's system operates without radio signals and remains functional even when GPS is disrupted or non-existent. We believe this unique technology will become the standard for drones, robots, and other autonomous platforms, driving a new wave of autonomous systems."

Vermeer expanded its team from 10 to 40 employees this past year and currently has eight staff working in Ukraine. Streem emphasized that new funds will maintain momentum in technological innovation and fulfill customer needs. Tang noted, "The Vermeer AI-based visual positioning system uses landmarks, stars, and other cues to help drones position themselves without needing GPS, which makes them more resilient and able to overcome jamming, spoofing, and other forms of technical attack. Their technology is changing the game for drone operations and their location accuracy. And it has innumerable applications outside of defense including for autonomous vehicles, remote delivery, and more."

Related Links
 Vermeer
 GPS Applications, Technology and Suppliers

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
GPS NEWS
China's satellite network group advances Beidou-internet integration
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Oct 21, 2025
 China Satellite Network Group Co Ltd is accelerating the integration of satellite internet with the Beidou Navigation Satellite System, emphasizing the dual role of the company as both an innovator and a national infrastructure leader. Liang Baojun, general manager of China Satellite Network Group, said the company is driving forward the development of satellite internet while focusing on long-term technological growth. In May, the company achieved a world first by completing a broadband vid ... read more
GPS NEWS
Biochar and rewetting combine to curb farm emissions without yield loss

 Water salinity hurting farmers, livestock in Iraq

 Santa Cruz, Bolivia's breadbasket, hopes political change will fuel growth

 China says 'no winners' in trade war after cooking oil threat
GPS NEWS
China tells Dutch wants Nexperia row solved 'as soon as possible'

 OpenAI big chip orders dwarf its revenues -- for now

 Quantum time crystals linked to mechanical motion in breakthrough experiment

 China 'firmly opposes' Dutch takeover of Nexperia
GPS NEWS
Sweden PM says Ukraine could buy up to 150 fighter jets

 US B-1B bomber flew off coast of Venezuela: flight tracking data

 China's low-altitude economy takes flight across multiple industries

 Hong Kong collects black boxes after deadly plane crash; Alaska Airlines resumes flights after IT outage
GPS NEWS
Nexperia, the new crisis looming for Europe's carmakers

 Car giant VW warns of production hit from Nexperia chips row

 Baidu confirms robotaxi project with Switzerland's PostBus

 GM cuts EV production in Canada, cites Trump backpedal
GPS NEWS
US launches probe into China's compliance with 2020 pact; German FM's China visit postponed

 US-China trade talks in Malaysia 'very constructive'

 Gold falls again as rally comes to halt, stock markets mixed

 Trump expects China deal - but warns Xi talks may not happen
GPS NEWS
EU proposes to trim anti-deforestation rules to ease rollout

 EU timber imports linked to deforestation on Indonesia's Borneo: NGOs

 Indonesia growth push sparks fight on deforestation, rights

 Australia's tropical rainforests shift from carbon sink to carbon source
GPS NEWS
Toxic haze chokes Indian capital

 Europe's new METimage instrument delivers first ultra-detailed views of Earth

 GEO-MEASURE brings survey-grade precision to everyone

 Fengyun satellite strengthens China global weather forecasting capacity
GPS NEWS
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.