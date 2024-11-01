Next-generation visual navigation startup Vermeer secures major funding milestone



by Robert Schreiber



Berlin, Germany (SPX) Oct 27, 2025



Vermeer, with headquarters in New York and forward operations in Kyiv, has finalized its $10 million Series A funding round. This investment round, led by Draper Associates, includes support from AeroX Ventures, Boscolo Intervest, High Point Ventures, Rockaway Ventures, and the U.S. Air Force Tech Stars. The new capital will allow Vermeer to expand its collaborations with the U.S. military, NATO allies, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to scale its advanced optical navigation platform for defense and commercial markets.

Vermeer's Visual Positioning System (VPS) offers drones and aerial vehicles a navigation solution that eliminates reliance on conventional GPS. VPS operates with electro-optical or infrared cameras to interpret surroundings, bypassing vulnerabilities present in satellite navigation. According to Andy Tang of Draper Associates, "One of the reasons we backed Vermeer is the incredible rate of success they've achieved specifically in helping Ukraine strengthen its drone fleet."

Brian Streem, CEO of Vermeer, stated, "Building advanced technology in a war zone is not easy - but it's the only way to make it real. Operating alongside our partners on the front lines has forced us to iterate faster, build smarter, and focus on what actually works in combat. Our goal isn't just to give drones mass - it's to give them precision, intelligence, and purpose. We're proud to have earned the trust of over 30 customers, and with the support of Draper, and our other venture partners, we're ready to scale that mission."

Vermeer's VPS compares camera feeds against databases of 2D and 3D maps and leverages AI powered by Nvidia chips to establish precise location fixes. The passive nature of VPS further ensures resilience in contested space, making it suitable for defense operations and civilian applications alike. Vermeer initially developed this technology under the U.S. Air Force Tech Stars accelerator, securing more than $7 million in non-dilutive government funding.

The navigation platform is trusted by major partners, including the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman. Its deployment with the Armed Forces of Ukraine enables drone activity without GPS, neutralizing Russian jamming and spoofing attempts. Petr Smid from Rockaway Ventures remarked, "Unlike GPS, Vermeer's system operates without radio signals and remains functional even when GPS is disrupted or non-existent. We believe this unique technology will become the standard for drones, robots, and other autonomous platforms, driving a new wave of autonomous systems."

Vermeer expanded its team from 10 to 40 employees this past year and currently has eight staff working in Ukraine. Streem emphasized that new funds will maintain momentum in technological innovation and fulfill customer needs. Tang noted, "The Vermeer AI-based visual positioning system uses landmarks, stars, and other cues to help drones position themselves without needing GPS, which makes them more resilient and able to overcome jamming, spoofing, and other forms of technical attack. Their technology is changing the game for drone operations and their location accuracy. And it has innumerable applications outside of defense including for autonomous vehicles, remote delivery, and more."

