Next generation CRPA antenna delivers secure navigation in contested environments



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 30, 2025



Inertial Labs, a subsidiary of VIAVI Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV), has unveiled the M-AJ-QUATRO, a cutting-edge anti-jamming antenna system designed to ensure dependable Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) in GPS- and GNSS-denied environments. Leveraging advanced Controlled Reception Pattern Antenna (CRPA) technology and next-gen digital processing, the system is optimized for both military and civilian use.

PNT infrastructure is foundational to numerous sectors, including global transportation, AI-driven data centers, telecommunications, finance, and national defense. With jamming and spoofing threats on the rise, government and industry stakeholders are moving quickly to integrate resilient navigation systems. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) are fast-tracking certification protocols for CRPA solutions to boost aviation safety and minimize GPS disruptions.

The M-AJ-QUATRO system provides robust coverage across GNSS L1, L2, and L5 frequency bands. It incorporates adaptive digital nulling to counteract jamming sources, offering over 34dB of suppression in its export-free model and over 45dB in the export-controlled variant. Additionally, it features built-in jammer direction-finding capabilities to detect and isolate interference, improving situational awareness.

Engineered for compatibility with all major GNSS constellations-including GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BEIDOU, and QZSS-the M-AJ-QUATRO enables secure and uninterrupted navigation across global domains. Its dual FPGA architecture underpins encrypted signal processing and anti-spoofing defenses, critical for maintaining data integrity in high-stakes missions. The system meets rigorous military-grade durability benchmarks, including MIL-STD-810G and MIL-STD-461F.

"As the FAA and NAWCAD push for CRPA integration into commercial aircraft, M-AJ-QUATRO is positioned as a market-ready solution for both military and civilian applications," said Jamie Marraccini, Vice President, Inertial Labs Products, VIAVI. "With regulatory shifts streamlining CRPA adoption, this launch marks a significant step in ensuring secure, interference-free navigation for mission-critical operations."

Related Links

VIAVI Solutions Company

GPS Applications, Technology and Suppliers

