Japan okays GPS tracking for bail after Ghosn case

The revised criminal proceedings law approved Wednesday will enable courts to order the placement of GPS devices on defendants to prevent them from fleeing Japan.
The defendants will be banned from removing or destroying the trackers, and prohibited from entering areas designated by courts as off-limits, such as ports and airports.
Violations could incur detention and imprisonment of up to a year.
Calls for GPS monitoring, common in many countries for those on bail or under house arrest, followed Ghosn's escape from Japan after he was smuggled onto a private plane in a large musical equipment case.
Ghosn, who was arrested in November 2018, fled while on bail, facing financial misconduct charges that he denied. He remains an international fugitive.
The incident left Japanese officials red-faced and ignited scrutiny of what some saw as security shortcomings.
The GPS surveillance introduced by the new bill can only be ordered to prevent the possibility of international bail-jumping.
tmo/sah/qan
Related Links
GPS Applications, Technology and Suppliers
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Top chocolate maker delays sustainability target date
Earth from Space: Farming the desert
Another step away from the farm: meat grown from immortal stem cells
UConn researcher explores impact of recreational homes on agricultural land use
Chinese chipmaker plans Shanghai listing after swerving US export curbs
Entangled quantum circuits
A touch-responsive fabric armband for flexible keyboards, wearable sketchpads
Europe must boost chip production amid Asia risks: EU chief
Solar-powered balloons detect mysterious sounds in the stratosphere
Supernal and Inmarsat partner on Advanced Air Mobility vehicle connectivity
Hybrid airship enters the transfer portal
Russian jet intercepts Polish plane over Black Sea
UK to roll out first driverless bus service
Protesters throw cake at Volkswagen shareholders' meeting
Demand for electric cars 'booming': IEA
Chinese EV dominance hastens end of petrol engine era
|
Asian markets struggle as focus turns to US debt talks
Australia trade minister hails 'positive momentum' in Beijing talks
Germany expects G7 to forge position on China economy
Germany says controversial Chinese stake in Hamburg port to go ahead
Brazilian Amazon deforestation falls in April
A primal forest encircled by Ecuador port faces ruination
Illegal mining booms in Brazilian Amazon 'promised land'
Secret behind Amazonian 'dark earth' could help speed up forest restoration across the globe
EarthCARE, when a satellite sheds light on the clouds
LiveEO and Capella Space offer fast, high-res SAR imaging to asset managers
Satellite Data, Applications Flowing Through SERVIR to Southeast Asia
Alexandrite laser crystals from Europe for space applications
Single-molecule valve: a breakthrough in nanoscale control
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters