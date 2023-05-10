GPS News
GPS NEWS
 Japan okays GPS tracking for bail after Ghosn case
Japan okays GPS tracking for bail after Ghosn case
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) May 10, 2023

Japan on Wednesday enacted a law authorising courts to use GPS for tracking defendants on bail, a measure pushed for after the dramatic 2019 escape of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn.

The revised criminal proceedings law approved Wednesday will enable courts to order the placement of GPS devices on defendants to prevent them from fleeing Japan.

The defendants will be banned from removing or destroying the trackers, and prohibited from entering areas designated by courts as off-limits, such as ports and airports.

Violations could incur detention and imprisonment of up to a year.

Calls for GPS monitoring, common in many countries for those on bail or under house arrest, followed Ghosn's escape from Japan after he was smuggled onto a private plane in a large musical equipment case.

Ghosn, who was arrested in November 2018, fled while on bail, facing financial misconduct charges that he denied. He remains an international fugitive.

The incident left Japanese officials red-faced and ignited scrutiny of what some saw as security shortcomings.

The GPS surveillance introduced by the new bill can only be ordered to prevent the possibility of international bail-jumping.

tmo/sah/qan

Nissan

Related Links
 GPS Applications, Technology and Suppliers

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
GPS NEWS
China to launch up to 3 BeiDou backup satellites in 2023
 Beijing, China (SPX) Apr 28, 2023
 China plans to send one to three network backup satellites for the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) into space this year to improve the stability and usability of the constellation, according to the 13th China Satellite Navigation Conference on Thursday. As a national major sci-tech project, the BDS is a global navigation satellite system, constructed and operated independently by China. Currently, it has 45 satellites in orbit, including 15 for BDS-2 and 30 for BDS-3. All the satell ... read more
GPS NEWS
Top chocolate maker delays sustainability target date

 Earth from Space: Farming the desert

 Another step away from the farm: meat grown from immortal stem cells

 UConn researcher explores impact of recreational homes on agricultural land use
GPS NEWS
Chinese chipmaker plans Shanghai listing after swerving US export curbs

 Entangled quantum circuits

 A touch-responsive fabric armband for flexible keyboards, wearable sketchpads

 Europe must boost chip production amid Asia risks: EU chief
GPS NEWS
Solar-powered balloons detect mysterious sounds in the stratosphere

 Supernal and Inmarsat partner on Advanced Air Mobility vehicle connectivity

 Hybrid airship enters the transfer portal

 Russian jet intercepts Polish plane over Black Sea
GPS NEWS
UK to roll out first driverless bus service

 Protesters throw cake at Volkswagen shareholders' meeting

 Demand for electric cars 'booming': IEA

 Chinese EV dominance hastens end of petrol engine era
GPS NEWS
Asian markets struggle as focus turns to US debt talks

 Australia trade minister hails 'positive momentum' in Beijing talks

 Germany expects G7 to forge position on China economy

 Germany says controversial Chinese stake in Hamburg port to go ahead
GPS NEWS
Brazilian Amazon deforestation falls in April

 A primal forest encircled by Ecuador port faces ruination

 Illegal mining booms in Brazilian Amazon 'promised land'

 Secret behind Amazonian 'dark earth' could help speed up forest restoration across the globe
GPS NEWS
EarthCARE, when a satellite sheds light on the clouds

 LiveEO and Capella Space offer fast, high-res SAR imaging to asset managers

 Satellite Data, Applications Flowing Through SERVIR to Southeast Asia

 Alexandrite laser crystals from Europe for space applications
GPS NEWS
Single-molecule valve: a breakthrough in nanoscale control
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.