 Galileo daughter mission named Celeste to strengthen navigation resilience
illustration only
Galileo daughter mission named Celeste to strengthen navigation resilience
 by Erica Marchand
 Paris, France (SPX) Sep 07, 2025

Following the announcement of the upcoming launch of its first satellites, ESA has officially named the Low Earth Orbit Positioning Navigation Timing (LEO-PNT) mission Celeste. The new program will test how a low Earth orbit layer of satellites can reinforce the resilience of Europe's Galileo system and extend its capabilities.

Galileo and its sister augmentation service EGNOS have become central to modern infrastructure, underpinning everything from smartphone navigation to essential services. Celeste will now provide an added layer of security and availability, ensuring Europe's satellite navigation systems continue to serve reliably in the decades ahead.

The mission's name carries historical symbolism. Maria Celeste, daughter of Galileo Galilei, was a confidante and supporter of her father's work in astronomy. ESA selected her name as a tribute to the personal and scientific bond that helped shape Galileo's legacy. Celeste will now serve as a bridge between Galileo and future generations of navigation services.

The Celeste constellation will comprise ten satellites, plus two spares, operating in low Earth orbit. They will test innovative multi-band signals to strengthen resilience and explore new positioning and timing concepts. The first two spacecraft, built by GMV and Thales Alenia Space, are scheduled for launch in the coming months.

Approved at ESA's 2022 Council at Ministerial Level, Celeste is backed by 15 European nations. Two parallel development contracts awarded in 2024 involve over 50 organizations across 14 countries. The in-orbit demonstration includes spacecraft and ground segment development, user equipment testing, service trials and ultimately safe satellite disposal.

ESA has a tradition of linking Galileo milestones to symbolic names. The system itself honors Galileo Galilei, while its early demonstrators were called GIOVE, after Jupiter, a reference to the scientist's discovery of the planet's largest moons. Celeste continues that tradition by uniting past heritage with Europe's navigation future.

