Centimeter-level RTK positioning now available for IoT deployments



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Nov 11, 2025



Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced a collaboration with Swift Navigation to provide real-time kinematic (RTK) correction solutions that deliver centimeter-level accuracy for a diverse range of Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The partnership integrates Quectel's RTK modules and antennas with Swift's Skylark Precise Positioning Service, enabling equipment manufacturers to streamline adoption and deployment of high-precision GNSS technology.

The RTK Correction Solution supports robotics, automotive, micromobility, precision agriculture, surveying, and mining, offering positioning accuracy that surpasses traditional GNSS options. Swift's Skylark service delivers multi-constellation, multi-frequency corrections with coverage across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Its reliability allows manufacturers to develop and roll out solutions globally, maintaining performance and scalability.

"The reliability of Skylark allows us to provide customers with robust one-stop solutions, accelerating adoption of RTK across a wide range of industries," said Brandon Oakes, Director of GNSS and Short Range, North America, Quectel Wireless Solutions.

"This partnership with Quectel is about democratizing high-accuracy GNSS," said Holger Ippach, Executive Vice President of Product and Marketing at Swift Navigation. "By seamlessly combining Skylark's proven, best-in-class cloud correction service with Quectel's trusted, high-performance hardware, we are delivering an integrated solution that is not just reliable, but truly scalable and cost-effective. We are moving centimeter-level accuracy from niche applications to mass-market adoption, unlocking unprecedented value and automation for our customers across automotive, robotics, and industrial IoT."

Quectel's solution is compatible with several GNSS RTK modules, including the LG290P, LG580P, LG680P, and LC29H series, ensuring flexibility and suitability for worldwide deployment. The LC29H provides dual-band, multi-constellation GNSS measurement and optimized power efficiency to support new application requirements.

Quectel also offers engineering support, precision antenna provisioning, and tuning services to assist customers in reducing integration challenges and accelerating time to market.

