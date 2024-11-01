GPS News
GPS NEWS
 Bats use sound flow to steer through cluttered habitats
illustration only

Bats use sound flow to steer through cluttered habitats

by Sophie Jenkins
 London, UK (SPX) Jan 21, 2026

A new study has resolved how wild bats navigate complex environments in complete darkness by showing they regulate their flight using a form of acoustic flow, offering fresh insight into biosonar and potential applications for autonomous navigation systems. The research, led by the University of Bristol, appears in Proceedings of the Royal Society B and addresses how bats manage thousands of overlapping echoes when flying through cluttered habitats such as hedgerows and forests.

Bats hunting at night rely on echolocation to detect and track objects, emitting calls and analysing returning echoes to build a representation of their surroundings. In complex habitats, a single call produces echoes from many objects at different distances and directions, making it impractical for bats to inspect each echo individually, so researchers have proposed that they instead use broader patterns in the echo field as a navigational cue.

The team investigated the idea that bats exploit acoustic flow velocity, a property of the echo scene that changes with both the animal's speed and the distance to surrounding structures. Acoustic flow is analogous to the visual flow that humans experience when moving through the world, where nearby objects appear to move faster across the visual field than distant ones as speed increases, and the researchers hypothesised that bats may use equivalent patterns in echo timing and frequency to control their motion.

To test this hypothesis, aerospace engineers and biologists at Bristol built a custom bat accelerator machine, an eight metre flight corridor lined with revolving hedge like panels. These panels carried around 8,000 acoustic reflectors acting as artificial leaves, chosen and arranged to mimic the dense, complex echoes produced by a real hedge so that the team could systematically manipulate the acoustic conditions that bats experience in flight.

Over three nights, the researchers recorded 181 flight trajectories from free ranging pipistrelle bats interacting with the corridor. Of these, they analysed 104 flights in which individual bats traversed at least the full eight metre test section, ensuring that each trajectory included a substantial segment of controlled acoustic flow conditions.

During the experiments, the team altered the motion of the reflector panels to change the acoustic flow speed relative to the bats' forward motion. When the reflectors moved against the bats' direction of travel, effectively increasing the acoustic flow speed that the animals would perceive, the bats responded by flying significantly more slowly, reducing their speed by up to 28 percent relative to the induced change in acoustic flow conditions.

When the reflectors moved in the same direction as the bats, thereby reducing the acoustic flow speed, the bats showed the opposite response and accelerated along the corridor. These behavioural adjustments indicate that bats are sensitive to systematic changes in the Doppler shifts and timing patterns that characterise acoustic flow and that they use these changes as a feedback signal to regulate their own flight speed within cluttered environments.

The findings support the conclusion that echolocating bats use Doppler based acoustic flow as a core mechanism for speed control and navigation in complex habitats. By demonstrating that bats adjust their flight in line with artificial manipulations of acoustic flow, the study provides evidence that they rely on global properties of the echo field, rather than analysing every single echo separately, to maintain precise control while flying in darkness.

The work also highlights an opportunity to transfer biological principles of navigation into engineered systems. By incorporating acoustic flow based control strategies into drones or other autonomous vehicles, designers may enable machines to navigate safely and efficiently through cluttered or GPS denied environments using sound, in a similar way to how bats move through hedges and forests at night.

Lead author Athia Haron from Bristol's School of Civil, Aerospace and Design Engineering noted that the results reveal how bats exploit their sensory system at a systems level to solve a complex control problem. Co author Marc Holderied from the School of Biological Sciences emphasised that the study links sensory biology and flight behaviour by showing how the structure of echoes across space and time informs movement decisions.

Co author Shane Windsor of the School of Civil, Aerospace and Design Engineering added that the bat accelerator experiment demonstrates how changing the apparent motion of the acoustic scene can tune bat speed, making them fly even faster or slower depending on the direction of reflector motion. The authors suggest that this controlled manipulation of acoustic environments offers a powerful tool for probing how animals integrate sensory information to guide movement.

Research Report:Acoustic flow velocity manipulations affect the flight velocity of free-ranging Pipistrelle bats

Related Links
 University of Bristol
 GPS Applications, Technology and Suppliers

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
GPS NEWS
China tracks surge in geospatial information industry
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jan 05, 2026
 China's geospatial information industry is approaching a total value of 1 trillion yuan (about $143 billion), according to the Ministry of Natural Resources. The ministry reported that by the end of 2025 the sector is expected to generate more than 900 billion yuan in output, an increase of over 30 percent compared with 2020, and now employs more than 4 million people. A core element of this industry is tianditu.gov.cn, the national geospatial information service platform operated by the ministry. ... read more
GPS NEWS
How the EU and Mercosur agro-powerhouse Brazil differ on pesticides

 Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond

 Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period

 Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
GPS NEWS
Stretchable OLED design sets efficiency record at 17 percent EQE

 An earthquake on a chip: New tech could make smartphones smaller, faster

 Light driven charging turns gold nanorods into nanocapacitors

 US strikes deal with Taiwan to cut tariffs, boost chip investment
GPS NEWS
Hydrogen planes 'more for the 22nd century': France's Safran

 Sweden to spend $1.6 bn to bolster air defences

 Taiwan inspects F-16 jets as search continues for pilot

 Fewer layovers, better-connected airports, more firm growth
GPS NEWS
German brings back electric car subsidies to boost market

 Electric vehicles could catch on in Africa sooner than expected

 EU offers China alternative to tariffs in electric cars dispute

 GM announces $7.1 bn hit to profits on electric auto pullback
GPS NEWS
EU wants to keep Chinese suppliers out of critical infrastructure

 China, Canada reach 'landmark' deal on tariffs, visas

 Asian stocks mixed after bumper TSMC results

 Canada's Carney hails 'strategic partnership' in talks with Xi
GPS NEWS
Protected forests under threat in DRC's lucrative mining belt

 Clearing small areas of rainforest has outsized climate impact: study

 Climate-driven tree deaths speeding up in Australia

 Indonesia to revoke 22 forestry permits after deadly floods
GPS NEWS
China geospatial information industry approaches 1 trillion yuan output

 Nullschool launches new mobile app for popular Earth weather platform

 Third COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation radar satellite enters service ramp-up

 NASA Earth science faces rollback as Mission to Planet Earth era winds down
GPS NEWS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.