exactEarth Broadens Small Vessel Tracking Offering

by Staff Writers
Cambridge, Canada (SPX) Jun 02, 2017
exactEarth Ltd. report that the Company's small vessel tracking solution, exactTrax, is now available for integration with all AIS transceiver manufacturers. A number of different exactTrax-enabled transceivers are already available, which enables customers to choose the most appropriate hardware for their small vessel tracking needs.
exactTrax is a secure, proven and cost-effective solution for providing users with a complete picture of small vessel activity in their maritime domain. exactTrax continually monitors the millions of small vessels navigating the world's oceans and waterways, and supports SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea), fisheries management, maritime surveillance and a host of other applications and services designed to enhance domestic security and vessel safety, and to minimize global overfishing.
exactTrax satellite messages are encoded prior to transmission, and are therefore transmitted securely, regardless of hardware selection. On reception, the messages are decoded by exactEarth and then made available to the user.
"Our announcement will broaden the availability of exactTrax to more potential users worldwide," said Peter Mabson, CEO of exactEarth. "In addition, with the recent launch of exactView RT Powered by Harris, exactTrax users will soon benefit from real-time small vessel positional updates, which will further enhance the security, safety and economic benefits of our service."
All exactTrax-enabled transceiver platforms support standard AIS SART functionality in case of emergency, and transmit standard AIS Class B position reports for detection by terrestrial AIS networks and nearby shipping, or when required by an administration.
