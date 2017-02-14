Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  GPS News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















GPS NEWS
UK may lose access to EU Galileo GPS system after Brexit
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Feb 14, 2017


Galileo is aimed at creating an EU positioning system independent from the United States, Russia or China. It was launched in December last year after 15 years of development.

The United Kingdom may be cut off the new EU global positioning system (GPS) Galileo, which has been developed with active participation of British companies, and will have to hold separate negotiations to obtain access to the system after London leaves the European Union, media reported.

"There is technology there reserved for member states to use for public services, and the UK could be locked out. I'm sure that a deal will be done, and the UK could pay its whack and get access, but it's just another part of Brexit that no one's actually thought about," Scottish National Party Member of Parliament George Kerevan was quoted as saying by the Independent.

The Galileo system is a joint project between the European Union and the European Space Agency (ESA), autonomous from the block. According to the media report, Britain will need to work out a third-party agreement with the European Union to conserve its participation in the project, like Norway and Switzerland, who brokered their deals and now carry out project-specific work for the block.

Galileo is aimed at creating an EU positioning system independent from the United States, Russia or China. It was launched in December last year after 15 years of development.

According to the Department for International Trade, the negotiations on Galileo should begin no earlier than the Brexit bill is triggered likely by March 31.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Galileo
 GPS Applications, Technology and Suppliers





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
GPS NEWS
U.S. Air Force, Boeing extend GPS sustainment pact
 El Segundo, Calif. (UPI) Feb 6, 2017
 Boeing and the U.S. Air Force signed off on extending their partnership for sustaining the navigation capabilities of Global Positioning System satellites. Under the agreement, Boeing and the Air Force will support military and civilian uses for the GPS block IIA and IIF satellites for the next five years. Boeing has also been contracted to develop next-generation GPS platforms. ... read more

GPS NEWS
China villagers 'beat the Buddha' for a good harvest

 Sticky gels turn insect-sized drones into artificial pollinators

 Endangered species listing for bumble bee delayed by Trump admin

 Syngenta says profits down as ChemChina takeover looms
GPS NEWS
Sorting machine for atoms

 UNIST engineers oxide semiconductor just single atom thick

 Mail armor inspires physicists

 Germanium outperforms silicon in energy efficient transistors with n- und p- conduction
GPS NEWS
How to decrease the mass of aircrafts

 Leonardo to offer T-100 training system for T-X program

 Saab offers high-tech jet production hub to India

 U.S. Air Force tests first C-130 with Block 8.1 upgrades
GPS NEWS
China jails ex-chairman of auto giant FAW for bribery

 Volvo Cars posts strong earnings on record sales

 Saab, Aalto University sign collaborative research deal

 Germany, France plan cross-border self-driving test zone
GPS NEWS
Struggling retailers seek silver bullet in Amazon era

 In the US, Trump ushers in era of dramatic deregulation

 China tightens controls on Bitcoin trading platforms

 China exports surge tainted by fears of trade turmoil
GPS NEWS
Why nature restoration takes time

 Wetlands play vital role in carbon storage, study finds

 Amazon forest was transformed by ancient people: study

 Honduras manages to stall pine-munching bugs' march
GPS NEWS
NASA spacecraft prepares to fly to new heights

 SpaceKnow raises $4 Million in Series A funding

 NASA Taking Stock of Phytoplankton Populations in the Pacific

 Why the Earth's magnetic poles could be about to swap places
GPS NEWS
Supercomputing, experiment combine for first look at magnetism of real nanoparticle

 Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 1,000 times more efficient nano-LED opens door to faster microchips

 Three magnetic states for each hole



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement