UK may lose access to EU Galileo GPS system after Brexit

by Staff Writers
Moscow (Sputnik) Feb 14, 2017
The United Kingdom may be cut off the new EU global positioning system (GPS) Galileo, which has been developed with active participation of British companies, and will have to hold separate negotiations to obtain access to the system after London leaves the European Union, media reported.
"There is technology there reserved for member states to use for public services, and the UK could be locked out. I'm sure that a deal will be done, and the UK could pay its whack and get access, but it's just another part of Brexit that no one's actually thought about," Scottish National Party Member of Parliament George Kerevan was quoted as saying by the Independent.
The Galileo system is a joint project between the European Union and the European Space Agency (ESA), autonomous from the block. According to the media report, Britain will need to work out a third-party agreement with the European Union to conserve its participation in the project, like Norway and Switzerland, who brokered their deals and now carry out project-specific work for the block.
Galileo is aimed at creating an EU positioning system independent from the United States, Russia or China. It was launched in December last year after 15 years of development.
According to the Department for International Trade, the negotiations on Galileo should begin no earlier than the Brexit bill is triggered likely by March 31.
