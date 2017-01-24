Russia to Construct Glonass Satellite Navigation Station in Nicaragua

|
|
|
by Staff Writers
Moscow (Sputnik) Jan 24, 2017
Experts from the Russian Central Research Institute of Machine Building (TsNIIMash) will construct a ground Glonass satellite navigation tracking station in Nicaragua, the TsNIIMash's press service said Monday.
"The TsNIIMash's specialists will construct a station for tracking data of the Glonass and other global satellite navigation systems in Nicaragua," the press release reads.
According to the statement, the implementation of the project started in November 2014 and the contract on construction of the station was signed in August 2015.
Glonass is the Russian version of the GPS, a global navigation satellite system meant to fix the location and speed of surface, sea and air objects to within an accuracy of one meter.
The ground stations are used to trace signals from the GLONASS constellation as well as those of similar networks - GPS, Galileo and Compass. The input is then processed and transmitted to the global analytic center for high-precision information.
Source: Sputnik News
Related Links
Glonass
GPS Applications, Technology and Suppliers
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement