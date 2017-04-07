Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Russia inaugurates GPS-type satellite station in Nicaragua
 by Staff Writers
 Managua (AFP) April 7, 2017


Northrop Grumman, Honeywell receive EGI-M contracts
Washington (UPI) Apr 7, 2017 - Northrop Grumman and Honeywell received separate contracts from the U.S. Air Force to provide Global Positioning navigation system technology support.

The contract values for Northrop Grumman and Honeywell amount to $49 million and $30 million, respectively.

Each company will provide maturation and risk reduction technical services for Embedded Global Positioning System and Inertial Navigation System -Modernization technology, or EGI-M.

Northrop Grumman will perform its work in Woodland Hills, Calif., while Honeywell will conduct its tasks in Clearwater, Fla. The U.S. Department of Defense expects both contracts to be complete by June 30, 2018.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity.

EGI technologies are designed to provide military aircraft operators with self-contained, all-altitude navigation systems

Russia has inaugurated a new satellite station in Nicaragua that will operate its GLONASS system, designed to rival America's GPS network, according to officials.

Igor Komarov, the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, on Thursday hailed the moment for opening "a new page in this history," Nicaragua's state-run news website 19 de Julio reported.

The station built in Nicaragua's southern town of Nejapa under a 2015 agreement would receive "high precision" satellite signals that would help in times of disaster, support navigation of boats and ships in the country, and assist Managua's fight against drug traffickers, he said.

It is the first GLONASS station in Central America, he added.

Nicaragua, presided over by the former Marxist guerrilla Daniel Ortega, is critical of US policy but maintains trade relations. It has good political ties with Russia, China, Iran and Venezuela.

GLONASS, which stands for Global Navigation Satellite System, is the second-biggest satellite positioning system after the US Global Positioning System. Both have multiple civilian and military uses.

Ortega's son and presidential advisor Laureano Ortega attended the ceremony on Thursday. He said the GLONASS station was "a strategic project" between Nicaragua and Russia.

