Russia inaugurates GPS-type satellite station in Nicaragua

Washington (UPI) Apr 7, 2017 - Northrop Grumman and Honeywell received separate contracts from the U.S. Air Force to provide Global Positioning navigation system technology support.

The contract values for Northrop Grumman and Honeywell amount to $49 million and $30 million, respectively.

Each company will provide maturation and risk reduction technical services for Embedded Global Positioning System and Inertial Navigation System -Modernization technology, or EGI-M.

Northrop Grumman will perform its work in Woodland Hills, Calif., while Honeywell will conduct its tasks in Clearwater, Fla. The U.S. Department of Defense expects both contracts to be complete by June 30, 2018.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity.

EGI technologies are designed to provide military aircraft operators with self-contained, all-altitude navigation systems