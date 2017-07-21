Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
GPS NEWS
Russia, China to Set Up Pilot Zone to Test National Navigation Systems
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Jul 21, 2017


GLONASS, a global navigation system operated by the Russian Aerospace Forces, consists of 27 satellites, 24 of which are operational. The system allows real-time positioning and speed data for surface, sea and airborne objects around the world.

Russia and China are set to establish a pilot zone to test the Russian GLONASS and Chinese BeiDou satellite navigation systems on passenger and freight transportation routes going through Kraskino - Hunchun and Poltavka - Dongning checkpoints on the border in Russia's Primorsky Territory, the Russian Transport Ministry said.

The issue was discussed during a meeting of a bilateral working group on road transport and roads. The meeting took place between Tuesday and Thursday in the Chinese city of Chengdu.

"[Russian and Chinese] delegations appreciated the work carried out on the project of using GLONASS and BeiDou navigation systems in the area of international road transportation. The sides agreed to create the pilot zone to test them on passenger and freight transportation routes, which pass through the Kraskino - Hunchun and Poltavka - Dongning checkpoints," the statement read.

The sides also discussed the possibility of opening a new international route going through Russia's Novosibirsk, Irkutsk and Zabaykalsk cities and Chinese cities of Manzhouli, Yingkou and Dalian, according to the statement.

GLONASS, a global navigation system operated by the Russian Aerospace Forces, consists of 27 satellites, 24 of which are operational. The system allows real-time positioning and speed data for surface, sea and airborne objects around the world.

BeiDou is composed of the space section, ground section and user section, with the space section containing five geostationary orbit satellites and 30 non-geostationary orbit satellites.

Source: Sputnik News

GPS NEWS
IAI, Honeywell Aerospace team for GPS anti-jam system
 Washington (UPI) Jul 17, 2017
 An advance GPS anti-jam navigation system is to be jointly developed and manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries and Honeywell Aerospace, the companies announced on Monday. The technology, covered under a recent memorandum of understanding between the two companies, will combine IAI's existing ADA GPS Anti-Jamming system together with Honeywell's embedded GPS Inertial Navigation Sys
GPS NEWS
