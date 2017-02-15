Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  GPS News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















GPS NEWS
Police in China's restive Xinjiang to track cars by GPS
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Feb 21, 2017


A prefecture in China's restive Xinjiang region has ordered all vehicles to be equipped with GPS-like tracking software, police and media reports said Tuesday, as authorities step up an "anti-terrorism" campaign.

All drivers in the Bayingol Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture must install a China-developed satellite navigation system called Beidou "to prevent theft, but also primarily to maintain stability", an officer at the prefectural police headquarters told AFP by phone.

China's Global Times newspaper quoted a police official as saying the policy was needed so that drivers "can be tracked wherever they go" and residents had until June 30 to comply.

Xinjiang is the homeland of the Uighurs -- a Turkic, traditionally Muslim, ethnic minority, many of whom complain of Chinese cultural and religious repression and discrimination.

The region has been racked for years by a series of violent attacks which Beijing blames on exiled Uighur separatist groups whom it says are aligned with foreign terrorist networks.

"Cars are the major means of transportation for terrorists, and also a frequently chosen tool for terrorist attacks, so it's necessary to use the Beidou system and electronic vehicle identification to enhance the management of vehicles," a statement posted to the official social media account of the Bayingol traffic police said earlier this month.

Drivers must pay an annual 90 yuan ($13) fee for the system, the statement said.

Thirty-five percent of Bayingol's more than 1.2 million people are Uighur, according to official 2015 figures.

There were no indications yet that the new policy would be adopted more widely across Xinjiang, a vast resource-rich region near Central Asia.

Tensions are simmering after anti-terrorism military rallies were held last week in three cities, including the regional capital Urumqi.

Under the ralling cry of "Display power to intimidate", 10,000 security personnel paraded through Urumqi, accompanied by hundreds of police and military vehicles, the regional government's official Tianshan website said.

It quoted the Xinjiang Communist Party committee deputy secretary Zhu Hailun as saying such displays were necessary to "build a wall as strong as iron" and that the forces of separatism, extremism and terrorism would be destroyed "with crushing blows".

Last week eight people were killed in a knife attack on a crowd near the city of Hotan, including three attackers who were gunned down by police.

Police last month killed three "rioters" in the same county following a hunt for suspected members of a "violent terror group" linked to a 2015 attack there, according to the regional government's official website.

Uighurs in Urumqi staged bloody anti-Chinese riots in July 2009 that left nearly 200 people dead, according to official estimates, and prompted a massive region-wide security clampdown.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 GPS Applications, Technology and Suppliers





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
GPS NEWS
GLONASS station in India to expedite 'space centric' warfare command
 New Delhi (Sputnik) Feb 15, 2017
 In the event of an all-out war with Pakistan or China, signals from GLONASS and NAVIC will undoubtedly have multiplier impact and help India to target its whole suite of missiles on its rivals. Amid buzzword of 'Cold Doctrine' and delay in obtaining dedicated frequency band for military satellite, India has stepped up effort to provide sufficient number of satellites to Indian military with the ... read more

GPS NEWS
Maize study finds genes that help crops adapt to change

 Snap beans hard to grow in cover crop residue

 Bee decline threatens US crop production

 New idea to fight billion-dollar threat to soybean production
GPS NEWS
Artificial synapse for neural networks

 Combining the ultra-fast with the ultra-small

 Mail armor inspires physicists

 Photons on demand make enables photonic like integrated circuit
GPS NEWS
Russian Helicopters in talks with India for 200 aircraft

 NATO countries to join multinational aerial tanker initiative

 India, Russia close in on chopper deal: report

 Czech Republic, Switzerland eye A400M lease from Germany
GPS NEWS
Roads are driving rapid evolutionary change in our environment

 Four-stroke engine cycle produces hydrogen from methane and captures CO2

 NTU Singapore invents ultrafast camera for self-driving vehicles and drones

 Tesla takes on Gulf gas guzzlers
GPS NEWS
China's huge debt poses big headache for central bank

 HSBC profits plunge as bank navigates political storms

 China outbound investment plunges under new curbs

 Trump trade strategy 'doomed to failure:' US trade expert
GPS NEWS
Laissez-faire is not good enough for reforestation

 How much biomass grows in the savannah

 Why nature restoration takes time

 Wetlands play vital role in carbon storage, study finds
GPS NEWS
In Atmospheric River Storms, Wind Is a Risk, Too

 NASA to launch sequel to successful Lightning Study Mission

 Sentinel-2 teams prepare for space

 Earth Science on the Space Station continues to grow
GPS NEWS
Liquid metal nano printing set to revolutionize electronics

 Switched-on DNA spark nano-electronic applications

 Learning how to fine-tune nanofabrication

 Turning up the heat for perfect nano diamonds



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement