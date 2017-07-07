Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  GPS News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















GPS NEWS
Orbital Alliance Techsystems receives contract for GPS artillery
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jul 7, 2017


M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery, one of several vehicles that use 155mm artillery shells. The U.S. Army has contracted with Orbital ATK for add-on kits that will turn standard 155 mm shells into precision-guided munitions. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Army.

Orbital Alliance Techsystems Operations has been awarded a $53.6 million modification to an existing contract for procurement of M1156 presicion-guidance kits, the Department of Defense announced on Thursday.

The modification will provide PGKs for converting standard Army unguided 155mm artillery shells into GPS-guided munitions used by conventional artillery.

Work will be performed in Plymouth, Minn. and is projected to be completed by April 27, 2020. Fiscal 2017 funds of $53.6 million were obligated upon award.

The 155mm artillery round is a standard heavy-caliber munition used by the U.S. Army, Marine Corps and many allied and other nations across the world. In U.S. service, the 155mm is employed by the M777 towed howitzer and the Paladin M109 series of self-propelled artillery.

The M1156 PGK is a GPS guidance and fusing system that is designed to provide low-cost precision-guided artillery for conventional ground units. It is a bolt-on package that allows for easy installation in the field with little training required.

It has a circular error probable of 10 meters or less, providing much greater accuracy and effective range while reducing risks to friendly forces and civilians. It is similar in concept to the Joint Direct Attack Munition aerial bomb, which uses conversion kits to turn existing stockpiles of unguided munitions into precision weapons.

GPS NEWS
Europe's Galileo satnav identifies problems behind failing clocks
 Paris (AFP) July 4, 2017
 Investigators have uncovered the problems behind the failure of atomic clocks onboard satellites belonging to the beleaguered Galileo satnav system, the European Commission said Monday. For months, the European Space Agency - which runs the programme - has been investigating the reasons behind failing clocks onboard some of the 18 navigation satellites it has launched for Galileo, Europe's ... read more
Related Links
 GPS Applications, Technology and Suppliers
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

GPS NEWS
Spain hit by deadly bacteria threatening olive trees

 Customs grab 122 tonnes of fake pesticide: Europol

 Incremental discovery may one day lead to photosynthetic breakthrough

 Industrial farming disrupts burn-regrowth cycle in grasslands
GPS NEWS
Three-dimensional chip combines computing and data storage

 Samsung to invest $18 billion in memory chip business

 Spinning electrons open the door to future hybrid electronics

 Research accelerates quest for quicker, longer-lasting electronics
GPS NEWS
Lockheed gets $74 million for F-35 production for Marines, Japan

 Northrop Grumman awarded contract for large aircraft infrared countermesure

 Lockheed Martin awarded contract for F-35 simulation software

 Airbus announces China order of 140 planes for $22.8 bn
GPS NEWS
France 'to end sales of petrol, diesel vehicles by 2040'

 Hanoi to ban motorbikes by 2030 to curb pollution, traffic

 Volvo to phase out petrol-only cars from 2019

 Baidu CEO's self-driving car stunt stumps police: media
GPS NEWS
Stormy G20 ends with gestures for Trump on climate, trade

 Xi raises 'negative factors' in call with Trump

 China opens up $10 trillion bond market in liberalisation step

 China factory activity rebounds in June: Caixin
GPS NEWS
Ancient fungi could help Canada's future northern forests

 UNESCO urges Poland to stop logging ancient forest

 Green activists, rangers face off over Poland's ancient forest

 Slow-growing ponderosas survive mountain pine beetle outbreaks
GPS NEWS
Sea spray losing its sparkle?

 Russia's 'Sova' Atmospheric Satellite Starts Flight Tests - Research Fund

 Veteran Ocean Satellite to Assume Added Role

 New map reveals personality traits of communities across the United States
GPS NEWS
Nanostructures taste the rainbow

 Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles

 Silver atom nanoclusters could become efficient biosensors

 Superconducting nanowire memory cell, miniaturized technology



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement