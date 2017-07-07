Orbital Alliance Techsystems receives contract for GPS artillery



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Jul 7, 2017



M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery, one of several vehicles that use 155mm artillery shells. The U.S. Army has contracted with Orbital ATK for add-on kits that will turn standard 155 mm shells into precision-guided munitions. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Army.

Orbital Alliance Techsystems Operations has been awarded a $53.6 million modification to an existing contract for procurement of M1156 presicion-guidance kits, the Department of Defense announced on Thursday.

The modification will provide PGKs for converting standard Army unguided 155mm artillery shells into GPS-guided munitions used by conventional artillery.

Work will be performed in Plymouth, Minn. and is projected to be completed by April 27, 2020. Fiscal 2017 funds of $53.6 million were obligated upon award.

The 155mm artillery round is a standard heavy-caliber munition used by the U.S. Army, Marine Corps and many allied and other nations across the world. In U.S. service, the 155mm is employed by the M777 towed howitzer and the Paladin M109 series of self-propelled artillery.

The M1156 PGK is a GPS guidance and fusing system that is designed to provide low-cost precision-guided artillery for conventional ground units. It is a bolt-on package that allows for easy installation in the field with little training required.

It has a circular error probable of 10 meters or less, providing much greater accuracy and effective range while reducing risks to friendly forces and civilians. It is similar in concept to the Joint Direct Attack Munition aerial bomb, which uses conversion kits to turn existing stockpiles of unguided munitions into precision weapons.

