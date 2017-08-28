Nine Satellites in exactEarth's Real-Time Constellation Now in Service



by Staff Writers



Cambridge, Canada (SPX) Aug 30, 2017



As of today, exactEarth, in partnership with Harris Corporation, is bringing five more satellites from our ever-growing real-time (RT) constellation into service. These additional satellites will raise the total to nine in our real-time system that have been successfully incorporated into exactEarth services.

Combined with our first-generation satellites, we are proud to be operating the largest satellite AIS constellation in the world. Eight more real-time satellites are set to launch with Iridium NEXT on October 4th as we continue to add to our revolutionary 2nd generation system.

Representing a brand-new capability for the global maritime industry, exactEarth effectively tracks more than 250,000 vessels worldwide.

When fully-deployed, the exactEarth system will consist of more than 70 payloads delivering actionable data in mere seconds and will enable significant advances in maritime safety, security and efficiency.

New Delhi (Sputnik) Aug 28, 2017





India is launching a new satellite IRNSS-1H next week to replace the malfunctioning IRNSS-1A. IRNSS-1A, a component of India's very own global positioning system (NavIC), had developed a glitch after its three rubidium atomic clocks had stopped functioning earlier this year. The Indian regional navigational satellite system (IRNSS) with the operational name of NavIC, will be joined by an e ... read more

Related Links

