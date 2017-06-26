Lockheed Martin nears completion of GPS III satellite



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Jun 26, 2017



Lockheed Martin is nearly finished with its third GPS III satellite, part of a planned order of 10 to form a new GPS network for the U.S. military.

The GPS III network is meant to provide greater accuracy for air, ground, and sea-based GPS systems. It features anti-jamming systems that are supposed to be up to 8 times more effective than other satellites. The first GPS III satellite SV01 has been delivered to the Air Force and is expected to launch in 2018.

"Now fully-integrated, GPS III SV02 will begin environmental testing this summer to ensure the satellite is ready for the rigors of space," Martin Mark Stewart, vice president of Navigation Systems for Lockheed, said in a press release.

"This testing simulates harsh launch and space environments the satellite will endure, and further reduces any risk prior to it being available for launch in 2018."

The GPS III program is being lead by the Global Positioning Systems Directorate at the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center. Parts for the final two satellites have already been delivered.

GPS has been in use for decades by the U.S. military for navigation by ground, air, and sea forces. It is also used in many bombs and missiles as a precision strike guidance system such as the Joint Direct Attack Munition and other weapons.

