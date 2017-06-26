Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  GPS News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















GPS NEWS
Lockheed Martin nears completion of GPS III satellite
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jun 26, 2017


Lockheed Martin is nearly finished with its third GPS III satellite, part of a planned order of 10 to form a new GPS network for the U.S. military.

The GPS III network is meant to provide greater accuracy for air, ground, and sea-based GPS systems. It features anti-jamming systems that are supposed to be up to 8 times more effective than other satellites. The first GPS III satellite SV01 has been delivered to the Air Force and is expected to launch in 2018.

"Now fully-integrated, GPS III SV02 will begin environmental testing this summer to ensure the satellite is ready for the rigors of space," Martin Mark Stewart, vice president of Navigation Systems for Lockheed, said in a press release.

"This testing simulates harsh launch and space environments the satellite will endure, and further reduces any risk prior to it being available for launch in 2018."

The GPS III program is being lead by the Global Positioning Systems Directorate at the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center. Parts for the final two satellites have already been delivered.

GPS has been in use for decades by the U.S. military for navigation by ground, air, and sea forces. It is also used in many bombs and missiles as a precision strike guidance system such as the Joint Direct Attack Munition and other weapons.

GPS NEWS
New reports confirm near-perfect performance record for civil GPS service
 Los Angeles AFB CA (SPX) Jun 21, 2017
 The U.S. Air Force released two technical reports demonstrating that the Global Positioning System (GPS) continues to deliver exceptional performance to civilian users around the world. GPS is a U.S. Air Force satellite system that provides highly dependable positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) services to military and civilian users around the world, free of direct user charges. Oper ... read more
Related Links
 GPS Applications, Technology and Suppliers
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

GPS NEWS
Bubbling Chinese market centre-stage at world wine fest

 China opens gates to US beef imports

 Growers at Bordeaux winefest unite against climate change

 China 'backyard' pig farmers squeezed as sector scales up
GPS NEWS
New design improves performance of flexible wearable electronics

 Seeing the invisible with a graphene-CMOS integrated device

 Breakthrough by Queen's University paves way for smaller electronic devices

 Researchers flip the script on magnetocapacitance
GPS NEWS
Oman receives first Eurofighter Typhoon

 Congress considering restart of F-22 program

 Britain readies base for arrival of F-35 jets next year

 Grounded US F-35s to resume flying after oxygen problem
GPS NEWS
China's Futuristic Elevated Bus Scrapped, Accused of Being a Scam

 Tesla eyes manufacturing in China

 Uber CEO Kalanick resigns under pressure

 Geely seals Proton deal, eyes Lotus production in China
GPS NEWS
Macron faces EU summit pushback on Chinese investments

 Japan logs surprise trade deficit in May as energy costs expand

 US aluminum makers point finger at China, call for tariffs

 Macron stumbles at EU summit over Chinese investments
GPS NEWS
Thousands protest logging in Poland's ancient forest

 Poland says primeval forest should not be UNESCO natural heritage site

 Religious leaders join forces to protect rainforests

 Peatlands, already dwindling, could face further losses
GPS NEWS
Watching cities grow

 Sofradir designs supersize near infrared detector for space observation

 Making waves with the hot electrons within Earth's radiation belts

 Bangladesh's heavy rainfall examined with NASA's IMERG
GPS NEWS
Silver atom nanoclusters could become efficient biosensors

 Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles

 Superconducting nanowire memory cell, miniaturized technology

 Nanotechnology reveals hidden depths of bacterial 'machines'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement