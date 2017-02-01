Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  GPS News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















GPS NEWS
India's Satnav Goes Out of Whack as Orbiting Atomic Clocks Break
 by Staff Writers
 New Delhi (Sputnik) Feb 01, 2017


The failure of three atomic clocks is not causing much worry to Indian scientists as they cited similar instance earlier this month in Europe, where three rubidium atomic clocks and six hydrogen maser clocks onboard Galileo failed.

Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) was launched as a more accurate navigation system compared to the US' GPS system. However, some as yet unexplained technical failures have put the accuracy of the system into question.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has downplayed the failure of three atomic clocks onboard one of the satellites of the India's home grown ambitious Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS).

IRNSS is India's rival to the US' globally used GPS system which covers a wide swath of Asia and the Indian Ocean. ISRO officials have not been able to unearth the reason behind the failure of atomic clocks, however, it has planned a replacement satellite in the second half of this year. India created its own navigation system in April last year with the successful launch of its last of the seven satellites of IRNSS.

The failure of three atomic clocks is not causing much worry to Indian scientists as they cited similar instance earlier this month in Europe, where three rubidium atomic clocks and six hydrogen maser clocks onboard Galileo failed.

"The problem is only with the clock system of one spacecraft. The signals are all coming, we are getting the messages, everything else is working and being used, except the stability portion which is linked to the clock," said ISRO Chairman A S Kiran Kumar.

Rubidium atomic clocks were manufactured by the Swiss company Spectracom. However, India's CSIR-NPL has developed and transferred the critical technology of Rubidium atomic clock for space applications to ISRO.

A model has been developed at CSIR-NPL and is undergoing further developments at Satellite Applications Center before being integrated in the payload of the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite system.

Source: Sputnik News


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Indian Space Research Organization
 GPS Applications, Technology and Suppliers





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
GPS NEWS
First-ever GPS data release to boost space-weather science
 Los Alamos NM (SPX) Jan 31, 2017
 Today, more than 16 years of space-weather data is publicly available for the first time in history. The data comes from space-weather sensors developed by Los Alamos National Laboratory on board the nation's Global Positioning System (GPS) satellites. The newly available data gives researchers a treasure trove of measurements they can use to better understand how space weather works and how bes ... read more

GPS NEWS
Italy's military 'narcos' cook up cannabis cures

 Corn turning French hamsters into deranged cannibals: research

 Crop achilles' heel costs farmers 10 percent of potential yield

 Pigs and chocolate: Using math to solve problems in farming
GPS NEWS
Atomic-level sensors enable measurements of electric field within a chip

 The world's first heat-driven transistor

 Apple legal fight with Qualcomm spreads to China

 Electron movement on helium may impact the future of quantum computing
GPS NEWS
Pentagon chief orders review of F-35 fighter program

 Lockheed completes inlet coating repair on F-22

 Advanced robotic bat's flight characteristics simulates the real thing

 State Dept. approves $525 million aerostat sale to Saudi Arabia
GPS NEWS
Chinese, Mexican automakers team up to make SUVs

 Daimler to supply self-driving cars for Uber

 Dieselgate drags on for VW and Bosch with new payouts

 German prosecutors say probing former VW CEO for fraud
GPS NEWS
One income for all: far-fetched, or future fact?

 China factory activity stabilises in January

 China trade cost 3.4 mn US jobs in 2001-2015: report

 Tech firms unite to challenge Trump on immigration
GPS NEWS
High-tech maps of tropical forest diversity identify new conservation targets

 Risk of tree species disappearing in central Africa 'a major concern,' say researchers

 Forests 'held their breath' during global warming hiatus, research shows

 Trees supplement income for rural farmers in Africa
GPS NEWS
Research journey to the center of the Earth

 Wind satellite heads for final testing

 NASA Makes an EPIC Update to Website for Daily Earth Pics

 Subscale Glider Could Assist in Weather Studies, Prediction
GPS NEWS
Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 NIST updates 'sweet' 1950s separation method to clean nanoparticles from organisms

 Nanocavity and atomically thin materials advance tech for chip-scale light sources

 Ultra-precise chip-scale sensor detects unprecedentedly small changes at the nanoscale



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement