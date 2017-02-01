Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  GPS News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















GPS NEWS
ISRO to Launch Standby Navigation Satellite to Replace IRNSS-1A
 by Staff Writers
 New Delhi (IANS) Feb 01, 2017


According to Indian space agency, the applications of IRNSS are: terrestrial, aerial and marine navigation, vehicle tracking and fleet management, terrestrial navigation for hikers and travellers, disaster management, integration with mobile phones, mapping and geodetic data capture and visual and voice navigation for drivers.

India will launch one of its back up navigation satellites this year as a replacement to IRNSS-1A satellite, whose three atomic clocks have failed, an official of the Indian space agency said on Monday.

The official denied the existence of similar problems with the rubidium atomic clocks in another navigation satellite.

"The atomic clocks have failed in only one satellite. We will be launching the stand-by satellite this year. All other six satellites are operational and are providing the navigation data," A.S. Kiran Kumar, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), told IANS.

He said the atomic clocks were imported and ISRO would take up the issue with the foreign supplier.

Each satellite has three clocks and a total of 27 clocks for the navigation satellite system were supplied by the same vendor. The clocks are important to provide precise data.

Simply put, the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) is similar to the GPS (Global Positioning System) of the US, Glonass of Russia and Galileo of Europe as well as China's Beidou.

While GPS and Glonass are fully functional global systems, the Chinese and the Japanese systems offer regional coverage and Europe's Galileo is yet to be operational.

According to Indian space agency, the applications of IRNSS are: terrestrial, aerial and marine navigation, vehicle tracking and fleet management, terrestrial navigation for hikers and travellers, disaster management, integration with mobile phones, mapping and geodetic data capture and visual and voice navigation for drivers.

In other words, IRNSS could be said to be the "Indian GPS". Apart from the civilian applications, the IRNSS will be used for defence purposes as well.

Kumar said ISRO was studying the problem, when queried whether the issue was with the electronic side of the clocks.

The Rs. 1,420 crore Indian satellite navigation system NavIC consists of seven satellites in orbit and two as substitutes.

Starting in July 2013, the Indian space agency has launched all the seven navigation satellites. The last one was launched on April 28, 2016. Each satellite has a life span of 10 years.

It is learnt that the NavIC satellites were performing well till the three clocks in IRNSS-1A - the first satellite - failed.

According to Kumar, all the hardware are susceptible to failure even though elaborate testing is done. Industry officials told IANS navigation satellites of other countries too have faced atomic clock problems.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 ISRO
 GPS Applications, Technology and Suppliers





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
GPS NEWS
First-ever GPS data release to boost space-weather science
 Los Alamos NM (SPX) Jan 31, 2017
 Today, more than 16 years of space-weather data is publicly available for the first time in history. The data comes from space-weather sensors developed by Los Alamos National Laboratory on board the nation's Global Positioning System (GPS) satellites. The newly available data gives researchers a treasure trove of measurements they can use to better understand how space weather works and how bes ... read more

GPS NEWS
Pigs and chocolate: Using math to solve problems in farming

 Corn turning French hamsters into deranged cannibals: research

 Nanoparticle fertilizer could contribute to new 'green revolution'

 Crop achilles' heel costs farmers 10 percent of potential yield
GPS NEWS
Electron movement on helium may impact the future of quantum computing

 Theorists propose new class of topological metals with exotic electronic properties

 Apple legal fight with Qualcomm spreads to China

 First step towards photonic quantum network
GPS NEWS
KAI taps Texstars to develop KF-X fighter transparencies

 Saudi Arabia unveils next-generation F-15 warplane

 Pentagon chief orders review of F-35 fighter program

 State Dept. approves $525 million aerostat sale to Saudi Arabia
GPS NEWS
German prosecutors say probing former VW CEO for fraud

 Daimler to supply self-driving cars for Uber

 Paris experiments with driverless buses

 Society set for head-on collision with driverless cars
GPS NEWS
Japan posts first annual trade surplus since Fukushima

 Tech firms unite to challenge Trump on immigration

 An uneasy Silicon Valley denounces Trump immigration ban

 Trump economic advisor bashes Germany on currency: report
GPS NEWS
High-tech maps of tropical forest diversity identify new conservation targets

 Risk of tree species disappearing in central Africa 'a major concern,' say researchers

 Forests 'held their breath' during global warming hiatus, research shows

 Trees supplement income for rural farmers in Africa
GPS NEWS
NASA measures 'dust on snow' to help manage Colorado River Basin water supplies

 Wind satellite heads for final testing

 NASA Airborne Mission Chases Air Pollution Through the Seasons

 Research journey to the center of the Earth
GPS NEWS
NIST updates 'sweet' 1950s separation method to clean nanoparticles from organisms

 Nanocavity and atomically thin materials advance tech for chip-scale light sources

 Ultra-precise chip-scale sensor detects unprecedentedly small changes at the nanoscale

 New low-cost technique converts bulk alloys to oxide nanowires



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement