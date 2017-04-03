Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
ISRO Beams in Private Firm to Make Two Satellites for Navigation
 by Staff Writers
 New Delhi (Sputnik) Apr 03, 2017


In a first, ISRO, India's space research agency, has hired a private company to build two large satellites for India's navigation system. The private firm will initially undergo a rigorous development process under ISRO for at least six months.

Alpha Design Technologies, the private company which will build the satellites, is an INR 4 billion defense equipment supplier.

This is part of the Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) strategy to expand and augment private sector participation in the multi-billion dollar satellite industry. In the short term, private sector participation is expected to lessen the burden on ISRO and in the medium- to long-term drive innovation and job creation.

India needs around 17 satellites every year for meteorological forecasts, communication and other purposes. The larger, and more complex, satellites that are capable of multi-tasking, can weigh 1.5 tons and above. Given its current capacity, ISRO alone cannot meet the target. It needs two satellites on stand-by mode should something go wrong with its seven satellites in orbit.

"I think the requirement we are foreseeing is nearly 16 to 17 satellites per year that we have to make. So it is a really, really, quantum jump," Dr M. Annadurai, Director of the ISRO Satellite Center, told the media.

The development has been encouraging and will create a situation where the private sector will take the lead in future and ISRO will just mentor multiple stakeholders, says Dr Mayank N. Vahia of Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.

"While it's been going on for some time, ISRO expanding its engagement and awarding sub-contracts to Indian private sector players is an encouraging development. The most significant part is that catering to ISRO's demands will drive technological innovation, entrepreneurship, and lead to new avenues of job creation.

"All major countries like the US, Russia and others have gone through a similar phase where public-private sector partnership creates an ecosystem driving entrepreneurship and job growth. Many of the technologies and experience in assembling will be used in other spheres and applied in product creation and differentiation," Vahia told Sputnik.

With increased engagement, the Indian private sector can overcome skill and resources gap in the future, Vahia adds.

ISRO captured global attention in February by releasing a record 104 satellites into space, many of which belonged to other countries.

Source: Sputnik News

Satnavs 'switch off' parts of the brain
 London, UK (SPX) Mar 23, 2017
 Using a satnav to get to your destination 'switches off' parts of the brain that would otherwise be used to simulate different routes, reveals new UCL research. The study, published in Nature Communications and funded by Wellcome, involved 24 volunteers navigating a simulation of Soho in central London while undergoing brain scans. The researchers investigated activity in the hippocampus, ... read more
