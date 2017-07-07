Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
IAI, Honeywell Aerospace team for GPS anti-jam system
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Jul 17, 2017


An advance GPS anti-jam navigation system is to be jointly developed and manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries and Honeywell Aerospace, the companies announced on Monday.

The technology, covered under a recent memorandum of understanding between the two companies, will combine IAI's existing ADA GPS Anti-Jamming system together with Honeywell's embedded GPS Inertial Navigation System.

IAI said the ADA system will be integrated as a sub-system, or as an embedded module, into navigation systems by Honeywell.

IAI said navigation, communications, and intelligence collection and electronic warfare systems rely on the uninterrupted availability of GPS signals, yet many platforms lack anti-jamming systems.

"We're excited to work with Honeywell, a world leading company in navigation systems and avionics" Boaz Levi, executive vice president and general manager of Systems, Missiles & Space Group in IAI, said in a press release. "This collaboration brings together the technological excellence and response to costumers' needs of two leading companies."

