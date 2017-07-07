IAI, Honeywell Aerospace team for GPS anti-jam system

|
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Jul 17, 2017
An advance GPS anti-jam navigation system is to be jointly developed and manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries and Honeywell Aerospace, the companies announced on Monday.
The technology, covered under a recent memorandum of understanding between the two companies, will combine IAI's existing ADA GPS Anti-Jamming system together with Honeywell's embedded GPS Inertial Navigation System.
IAI said the ADA system will be integrated as a sub-system, or as an embedded module, into navigation systems by Honeywell.
IAI said navigation, communications, and intelligence collection and electronic warfare systems rely on the uninterrupted availability of GPS signals, yet many platforms lack anti-jamming systems.
"We're excited to work with Honeywell, a world leading company in navigation systems and avionics" Boaz Levi, executive vice president and general manager of Systems, Missiles & Space Group in IAI, said in a press release. "This collaboration brings together the technological excellence and response to costumers' needs of two leading companies."
New Delhi (Sputnik) Jul 07, 2017
The Indian Space Research Organisation is set to offer GPS from its own navigation system for mobile users from next year, aiming to make it more accurate than foreign competitors' products. The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) plans got a temporary setback with the malfunctioning of one of the NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) satellites. The agency will launch a rep ... read more
Related Links
GPS Applications, Technology and Suppliers
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement