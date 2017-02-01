Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  GPS News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















GPS NEWS
Falsifying Galileo satellite signals will become more difficult
 by Staff Writers
 Leuven, Beligium (SPX) Feb 14, 2017


The European Union activated its Galileo satellite navigation system in December 2016. The EU is dedicated to setting this system apart from other navigation systems such as GPS - the US counterpart of Galileo. Researchers from the Department of Electrical Engineering at KU Leuven (University of Leuven, Belgium) have now risen to this challenge as well: they designed authentication features that will make it even more difficult to send out false Galileo signals. Image courtesy European Union.

The European Union activated its Galileo satellite navigation system in December 2016. The EU is dedicated to setting this system apart from other navigation systems such as GPS - the US counterpart of Galileo.

Researchers from the Department of Electrical Engineering at KU Leuven (University of Leuven, Belgium) have now risen to this challenge as well: they designed authentication features that will make it even more difficult to send out false Galileo signals.

Navigation systems are based on satellites that send out signals, including their location. The distance to four or more satellites makes it possible to determine someone's geographical position and time.

But this process may go wrong when hackers send out signals of their own that drown out the real ones. As the authentic signals are blocked, the position information for the navigation system is no longer correct.

Professor Vincent Rijmen and doctoral student Tomer Ashur from the Department of Electrical Engineering (ESAT) at KU Leuven have now advised the European Commission on ways to make Galileo signals more difficult to falsify. Their authentication method involves electronic signatures, similar to methods used for online banking.

To avoid delaying the launch of Galileo the researchers could only use the remaining 'bits' in the signals for authentication purposes. "This is why we support the TESLA method for electronic signatures," Professor Rijmen explains.

"TESLA signatures fit into 100 bits. They quickly expire, but this is not a disadvantage in the case of satellite navigation because the location is authenticated every 30 seconds or less anyway."

The method still needs to be tested and validated before it can be made available to the general public. "The authentication service is scheduled to become publicly available on a number of Galileo satellites in 2018," according to Professor Rijmen.

"By 2020 the method will be fully operational. To use it, however, you will need a special receiver for Galileo signals that can also verify the electronic signatures. These receivers are currently in development."


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 KU Leuven
 GPS Applications, Technology and Suppliers





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
GPS NEWS
India's Satnav Goes Out of Whack as Orbiting Atomic Clocks Break
 New Delhi (Sputnik) Feb 01, 2017
 Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) was launched as a more accurate navigation system compared to the US' GPS system. However, some as yet unexplained technical failures have put the accuracy of the system into question. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has downplayed the failure of three atomic clocks onboard one of the satellites of the India's home grown amb ... read more

GPS NEWS
China villagers 'beat the Buddha' for a good harvest

 Sticky gels turn insect-sized drones into artificial pollinators

 Endangered species listing for bumble bee delayed by Trump admin

 Syngenta says profits down as ChemChina takeover looms
GPS NEWS
Sorting machine for atoms

 UNIST engineers oxide semiconductor just single atom thick

 Mail armor inspires physicists

 Germanium outperforms silicon in energy efficient transistors with n- und p- conduction
GPS NEWS
Leonardo to offer T-100 training system for T-X program

 Saab offers high-tech jet production hub to India

 U.S. Air Force tests first C-130 with Block 8.1 upgrades

 Elbit Systems upgrading Mi-17 helos
GPS NEWS
China jails ex-chairman of auto giant FAW for bribery

 Volvo Cars posts strong earnings on record sales

 Saab, Aalto University sign collaborative research deal

 Germany, France plan cross-border self-driving test zone
GPS NEWS
Struggling retailers seek silver bullet in Amazon era

 In the US, Trump ushers in era of dramatic deregulation

 China tightens controls on Bitcoin trading platforms

 China exports surge tainted by fears of trade turmoil
GPS NEWS
Why nature restoration takes time

 Wetlands play vital role in carbon storage, study finds

 Amazon forest was transformed by ancient people: study

 Honduras manages to stall pine-munching bugs' march
GPS NEWS
NASA Langley Ozone Sensor Set for Launch to Space Station

 Mobile phone and satellite data to map poverty

 NASA Makes an EPIC Update to Website for Daily Earth Pics

 Subscale Glider Could Assist in Weather Studies, Prediction
GPS NEWS
Supercomputing, experiment combine for first look at magnetism of real nanoparticle

 Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 1,000 times more efficient nano-LED opens door to faster microchips

 Three magnetic states for each hole



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement