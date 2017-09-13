Elbit unveils situational awareness system for dismounted forces in non GPS environments

|
Forces operating in urban, indoor or underground operations face real challenges to effective command and control and situational awareness (SA) due to three-dimensional positioning of forces, limited line of sight and physical partitions. Loss of satellite signal and disrupted communications compound those challenges, significantly increasing risks of blue-on-blue fire, abandonment or loss.
Having accumulated operational experience with its C4I and modern soldier systems suites, Elbit Systems debuts SmarTrack: an innovative system that enables dismounted forces to maintain situational awareness in GPS Denied environments, providing the fighting or response forces with continual friendly forces tracking capability.
Using Radio Frequency (RF) ranging patented technology, SmartTrack provides force commanders operating in urban areas, inside buildings or when GPS signal is jammed, with three-dimensional location of force members and a data link to transmit C2 data between users, thereby enabling continued operational level command and control and effective SA.
SmartTrack weigh less than 150gr per unit and its SA output can be transmitted and read on any end user device held by either the individual operator or the commander. SmarTrack is a natural addition to the Elbit Systems DOMINATOR infantry modern soldier suite, further enhancing safety and operational effectiveness of dismounted units.
