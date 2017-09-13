Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  GPS News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















GPS NEWS
Elbit unveils situational awareness system for dismounted forces in non GPS environments
 by Staff Writers
 Tel Aviv, Israel (SPX) Sep 13, 2017


illustration only

Forces operating in urban, indoor or underground operations face real challenges to effective command and control and situational awareness (SA) due to three-dimensional positioning of forces, limited line of sight and physical partitions. Loss of satellite signal and disrupted communications compound those challenges, significantly increasing risks of blue-on-blue fire, abandonment or loss.

Having accumulated operational experience with its C4I and modern soldier systems suites, Elbit Systems debuts SmarTrack: an innovative system that enables dismounted forces to maintain situational awareness in GPS Denied environments, providing the fighting or response forces with continual friendly forces tracking capability.

Using Radio Frequency (RF) ranging patented technology, SmartTrack provides force commanders operating in urban areas, inside buildings or when GPS signal is jammed, with three-dimensional location of force members and a data link to transmit C2 data between users, thereby enabling continued operational level command and control and effective SA.

SmartTrack weigh less than 150gr per unit and its SA output can be transmitted and read on any end user device held by either the individual operator or the commander. SmarTrack is a natural addition to the Elbit Systems DOMINATOR infantry modern soldier suite, further enhancing safety and operational effectiveness of dismounted units.

GPS NEWS
Second Lockheed Martin GPS 3 Satellite completes launch simulation tests
 Denver CO (SPX) Sep 07, 2017
 Launch is the most strenuous part of a satellite's life. To survive the extreme sound wave pressure and pounding vibrations generated by more than 700,000 lbs. of thundering rocket thrust, spacecraft need a solid, reliable design if they hope to arrive operational on orbit. On July 13, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT)'s second, fully-assembled GPS III space vehicle (SV) completed a realistic si ... read more
Related Links
 Elbit Systems
 GPS Applications, Technology and Suppliers
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

GPS NEWS
Scientists developed 'smart fertilizer'

 prices jump as Irma approaches Florida

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 Drought response in global crops may be as complex as day and night
GPS NEWS
Flip-flop qubits: Radical new quantum computing design invented

 Researchers validate UV light's use in improving semiconductors

 Nagoya-led team flips the switch on ferroelectrics

 In new leap for AI: computer chips that can smell
GPS NEWS
Typhoon offered as F-16 replacement for Belgium

 Air Traffic "Win-Win" Wins NASA Software of the Year

 Boeing tips China to need $1.1 tn new planes over next 20 years

 Airbus Perlan Mission II Soars Into History, Sets New World Record for Glider Altitude
GPS NEWS
US House passes bill to clear path for self-driving cars

 Post-Harvey Houston faces a car crunch

 China mulls petrol car ban, boosting electric vehicles

 Fuel economy standards cheaper, more beneficial than previously believed
GPS NEWS
Goldman Sachs halts advising work on HNA unit: source

 China export growth slows in August but imports pick up

 Nicaragua renews environmental permit for Chinese canal project

 China's fifth-largest bank downgraded to junk status
GPS NEWS
Deforestation long overlooked as contributor to climate change

 Expanding tropical forest spells disaster for conservation

 Panama's native tree species excel in infertile tropical soils

 Greenpeace steps up protest against Polish forest logging
GPS NEWS
High Resolution Smallsats Built by SSL Arrive at Vandenberg AFB for Launch

 Cloud formation suppressed by biogenic organic emissions

 Ball Aerospace Delivers the JPSS-1 Weather Satellite to Launch Site

 Nickel key to Earth's magnetic field, research shows
GPS NEWS
UMass Amherst environmental chemist flashes warning light on new nanoparticle

 A more complete picture of the nano world

 What the world's tiniest 'monster truck' reveals

 Carbon nanotubes worth their salt



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement