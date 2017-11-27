Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
  GPS News  




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
GPS NEWS
China's GPS network Beidou joins global rescue data network
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (XNA) Nov 27, 2017


"Beidou-based products are being used in more than 30 nations. Next, we will give the system global coverage and improve its stability and reliability. In addition, more efforts will be made to develop ground applications," he said.

China's domestically developed navigation satellite system Beidou has been included in a global network that collects and distributes data for search and rescue missions, the Ministry of Transport said on Thursday.

Beidou will be part of the International Cospas-Sarsat Programme, a nonprofit, intergovernmental and humanitarian cooperative with 44 members, including the United States, Canada, Russia and China.

The inclusion comes after a ministry delegation submitted the Chinese system's technology and launch plan for search and rescue to the program during the 31st Cospas-Sarsat Council meeting in late October in Montreal, Canada.

"The move will enhance Beidou's global capability to search for and rescue people in distress, showing China has carried out its responsibilities in global humanitarianism in accordance with international conventions," Wu Chungeng, a ministry spokesman, said at a news conference on Thursday.

"It also supports Beidou's global development, promoting the system's international influence and power in the field of satellite navigation," he said.

Beidou is the world's fourth navigation satellite system, following US-based GPS, Russia's GLONASS and the European Union's Galileo.

"China has mastered the core technology of space payload and ground systems for search and rescue satellite systems. It is time to research and develop the self-controlled search and rescue system with Beidou," Wu said.

The International Cospas-Sarsat Programme is a satellite-based search and rescue distress alert detection and information distribution system best known for detecting and locating emergency beacons activated by aircraft, ships and hikers in distress.

It aims to "provide accurate, timely and reliable distress alerts and location data to help search and rescue authorities assist people in distress". It uses the GPS, GLONASS and Galileo systems for its missions.

China has been striving to promote Beidou to more international organizations to expand the space network's use overseas, according to Ran Chengqi, director of the China Satellite Navigation Office.

He said China has begun to collaborate with GPS, GLONASS and Galileo on frequency coordination and ground applications.

"Beidou-based products are being used in more than 30 nations. Next, we will give the system global coverage and improve its stability and reliability. In addition, more efforts will be made to develop ground applications," he said.

Twenty-nine satellites have been launched for the Beidou network, the first in 2000 and the most recent in November. The system began providing positioning, navigation, timing and messaging services to civilian users in China and parts of the Asia-Pacific region in December 2012.

Beidou has acquired a great number of users in China. Most of the shared bicycles in Chinese cities now employ Beidou-based positioning services; more than 4 million taxis, long-distance buses and cargo trucks nationwide have been equipped with Beidou devices; and about 40 percent of smartphones in the Chinese market are able to access the services.

GPS NEWS
Galileo quartet fuelled and ready to fly
 Paris (ESA) Nov 22, 2017
 Europe's next four Galileo navigation satellites and the Ariane 5 rocket due to lift them into orbit are being readied for their 12 December launch from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. Tuesday saw Galileo satellites 19-22 declared ready for flight, along with their Ariane. Combined activities are now under way, culminating in the satellites meeting their rocket in the Final As ... read more
Related Links
 China National Space Administration
 GPS Applications, Technology and Suppliers

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

GPS NEWS
Intercropping formula promises food security in Sahel Africa

 Urbanization may have a positive effect on the soils

 Portuguese cattle farmers desperately wait for rain

 Crunch time for food security
GPS NEWS
Argonne to install Comanche system to explore ARM technology for HPC

 Strain-free epitaxy of germanium film on mica

 Three-dimensional nanomagnets for the computer of tomorrow

 Scientists create a prototype neural network based on memristors
GPS NEWS
Sky-high Wi-Fi ready to fly

 Massive search expands for US sailors after Philippine Sea air crash

 US ends search for sailors after Philippine Sea air crash

 Jumbo sale: two 747 jets auctioned on Chinese online platform
GPS NEWS
Driverless, electric future just round the corner for urban cars

 Hydrogen cars for the masses one step closer to reality

 'Robo-taxis' hold promise, and perils, for automakers

 Singapore to deploy driverless buses from 2022: minister
GPS NEWS
Europe embraces Black Friday sales with some reservations

 Philippines offers China chance to run third telecom service

 Got a spare $71m? How about a single Hong Kong apartment?

 Studies suggests link between testosterone, stock market instability
GPS NEWS
Brazil exports murder-tainted illegal logging: Greenpeace

 Amazon's recovery from forest losses limited by climate change

 Poland says compliant with EU court order against ancient forest logging

 How to manage forest pests in the Anthropocene? Bring theory
GPS NEWS
NASA's TSIS-1 keeps an eye on Sun's power over ozone

 Forty years of Meteosat

 China launches remote sensing satellites in multiple launches

 Groundwater depletion maybe major source of atmospheric carbon dioxide
GPS NEWS
Ceria nanoparticles: It is the surface that matters

 Semiconducting carbon nanotubes can reduce noise in interconnects

 Manganese dioxide shows potential in micromotors

 Promising sensors for submarines, mines and spacecraft



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement