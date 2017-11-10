Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
  GPS News  




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
GPS NEWS
China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Expands Into a Global Network
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (XNA) Nov 10, 2017


illustration only

China launched the first two of the BeiDou-3 satellites into space on Sunday evening, indicating that its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System has begun to expand into a global network, Cyol.com reported on November 6.

Positioning accuracy of the BeiDou-3 satellites have an accuracy of 2.5 to five meters, which is comparable with that of GPS, said Xie Jun, chief designer of the satellite at China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASTC).

In addition, the system can provide users with high-precision surveying and mapping data. For example, it can measure several millimeters of building subsidence after an earthquake, Xie noted.

The BeiDou system not only provides navigation services but communication services, as some of its satellites are in a geostationary orbit, Xie said.

Moreover, their design life can reach the international level of 10 or more years, as high standards were set for selecting components and parts of the satellites to ensure continuity, reliability, and stability of services, according to Chi Jun, general director of the satellites at CASTC.

The BeiDou system will not only serve Chinese people, but also people around the world, noted Chi, adding that the system is compatible with other satellite navigation systems, providing an alternative for users.

Once China's BeiDou, America's GPS, Europe's GALILEO, and Russia's GLONASS are constructed, there will be more than 100 navigation satellites in use, according to Chi.

GPS NEWS
China launches two BeiDou-3 navigation satellites on single carrier rocket
 Xichang, China (XNA) Nov 07, 2017
 China launched two BeiDou-3 satellites into space via a single carrier rocket to support its global navigation and positioning network at 7:45 p.m. Sunday. The satellites were aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket which took off from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan. This is the first two BeiDou-3 satellites launched by China, as its self-develo ... read more
Related Links
 BeiDou Navigation Satellite System
 GPS Applications, Technology and Suppliers

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

GPS NEWS
France to oppose EU's 5-year renewal for weedkiller glyphosate

 Together for more food safety in Europe and its neighboring countries

 Extreme dining in Shanghai: French chef's twist on haute cuisine

 Black leaders who urged farmers to dump coca on run from Colombia gangs
GPS NEWS
Highly flexible organic flash memory for foldable and disposable electronics

 University of Utah researchers develop milestone for ultra-fast communications and computing

 NREL research yields significant thermoelectric performance

 How a $10 microchip turns 2-D ultrasound machines to 3-D imaging devices
GPS NEWS
NASA Embraces Urban Air Mobility, Calls for Market Study

 Lockheed test pilot reaches 100 hours in proposed 5th generation trainer

 Taiwan grounds Mirage jets after plane goes missing

 Lockheed contracted to modernize P-3B aircraft for Greece
GPS NEWS
UK car sales skid in October: industry body

 Sandia improving fuel economy, reducing emissions using optical diagnostics

 Introducing autonomous vehicles sooner could save hundreds of thousands of lives

 Waymo cars hit the the road without drivers
GPS NEWS
Canada: Amazon to add 1,000 jobs in Vancouver

 Alibaba launches electronic trading hub in Malaysia

 China cracks down on fraudulent provincial growth figures

 Hong Kong skyscraper sold for record $5.15 bn
GPS NEWS
It takes a microclimate to raise a pinyon tree

 Could the peatlands of Congo be a carbon bomb?

 Protecting 'high carbon' rainforest areas also protects threatened wildlife

 For Amazon tribe, rainforest is a whole world
GPS NEWS
Warm Air Helped Make 2017 Ozone Hole Smallest Since 1988

 NASA Satellite Tracks Ozone Pollution by Monitoring Its Key Ingredients

 FIMI completes control acquisition transaction in IAI's ImageSat

 Vega to launch an Earth observation satellite for the Kingdom of Morocco
GPS NEWS
Simple green synthesis is a breath of fresh air

 Subset of carbon nanotubes poses cancer risk similar to asbestos in mice

 New, simplified technique makes light metallic nanofoam

 Researchers show how nanoscale patterning can decrease metal fatigue



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement