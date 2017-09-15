Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  GPS News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















GPS NEWS
BeiDou navigation to cover Belt and Road countries by 2018
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (XNA) Sep 15, 2017


illustration only

China's home-grown BeiDou Navigation Satellite System will cover countries and regions along the Belt and Road by 2018, said an official at the China National Space Administration (CNSA) Monday.

Wu Yanhua, deputy head of the CNSA, said the plan was based on the satellite system's improving regional services, which had been cooperating with various countries and regional organizations.

China now has 17 communication satellites in orbit, with nearly 300 transponders, and the country's satellite communication services cover over 30 countries and regions, said Wu, who is also deputy head of the State Administration for Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence.

Since the launch of APSTAR-9, one of China's advanced communication satellites in October 2015, China's satellite communication services have also covered most areas along the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, he said.

As China's leading satellite navigation system, BeiDou will see six to eight of its satellites sent into orbit in the second half of 2017 and is set to form a complete global satellite navigation system by 2020.

Source: Xinhua News

GPS NEWS
US Air Force Awards Lockheed Martin GPS M-Code Early Use Ground System Upgrade Contract
 Denver CO (SPX) Sep 13, 2017
 The U.S. Air Force awarded Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) a $45.5 million contract to provide Military Code (M-Code) Early Use (MCEU) capability to the Global Positioning System (GPS). Part of the Air Force's overall modernization plan for the GPS, M-Code is an advanced, new signal designed to improve anti-jamming and protection from spoofing, as well as to increase secure access, to military ... read more
Related Links
 BeiDou
 GPS Applications, Technology and Suppliers
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

GPS NEWS
At Dubai expo, Chinese firms look to tap lucrative halal market

 Syngenta chief calls for debate on 'sustainable agriculture'

 Research finds roots use chemical 'photos' to coordinate growth

 Latvia tweets no room for mushroom hunters on army base
GPS NEWS
Quantum sensors decipher magnetic ordering in semiconducting material

 The dark side of quantum computers

 Trump blocks Chinese acquisition of US semiconductor firm

 Toshiba: Japan's faded titan selling the family silver
GPS NEWS
Airbus wins $4-bln order from Cathay Pacific

 MD Helicopter contracted for 150 Cayuse Warriors for Afghan air force

 Harris Corp. developing F-35 missile release system

 Navy chiefs see difficulties but improvement with aircraft readiness
GPS NEWS
China rises at Frankfurt car show

 In the future, roads could generate power from passing traffic

 'Car nation' Germany distrustful of driverless vehicles

 GM to recall 2.5 mn vehicles in China over Takata airbags
GPS NEWS
EU firms want 'concrete action' from China on access

 Beijing, Shanghai shut down bitcoin exchanges: media

 China bank loans rebound in August

 France slams Silicon Valley for skirting tax in Europe
GPS NEWS
Forest fires are not limited to hot or temperate climates

 Harvard report details the threats faced by New England forests

 Restored forest now shelters dozens of endangered species

 Researchers discover new tree genus in the Andes
GPS NEWS
Scientists Produce Best Estimate of Earth's Composition

 Dust devils contribute large amount of particulate matter to atmospheres of Earth, Mars

 Boeing to Design and Build Seven Medium Earth Orbit Satellites for SES

 Team gathers unprecedented data on atmosphere's organic chemistry
GPS NEWS
New insights into nanocrystal growth in liquid

 A new kind of optical nanosensor uses torque for signal processing

 'Nano-hashtags' could provide definite proof of Majorana particles

 UMass Amherst environmental chemist flashes warning light on new nanoparticle



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement