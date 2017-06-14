BDS Precise Service System covers over 300 Chinese cities

|
The Precise Service System of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) has been used in creating 317 smart cities in China, according to the Smart BDS Precise Application Summit opened on Monday.
BDS Precise Service System can provide precise positioning services for household gas and heat, power grid, water supplies,drainage and smart transportation.
Sun Jiadong, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said Beidou has a wide range of applications and its precise positioning services should be developed practically.
Beidou precise positioning services have been used in Beijing Gas Group to detect and locate gas leaks in pipelines.
Ran Chengqi, an official at Beidou Navigation Satellite System, said with the development of Internet of Things, big data and artificial intelligence, there will be an increasing need for precise positioning in industries like unmanned vehicles, drones and robots.
The value of the Beidou industrial chain could reach 240 billion yuan by 2020.
