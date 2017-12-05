Air Force tests Raytheon's GPS receiver aboard B-2 bomber



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Dec 5, 2017



The U.S. Air Force has tested Raytheon's next-generation military-code GPS receiver aboard a B-2 Spirit bomber.

The series of tests aboard a B-2 bomber at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is considered a milestone for the U.S. government-led push to modernize GPS equipment by improving security, positioning, navigation and timing capabilities, Raytheon said in a release Tuesday.

"M-code receivers unlock the next-generation GPS network for military users," said Rick Yuse, president of Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems. "This test demonstrated M-code capability onboard the B-2 for the first time, marking an early milestone for the overall GPS modernization effort."

Raytheon said the test confirmed the viability of a risk-reduction prototype of Raytheon's Miniaturized GPS Airborne Receiver.

