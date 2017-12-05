Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
Air Force tests Raytheon's GPS receiver aboard B-2 bomber
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Dec 5, 2017


The U.S. Air Force has tested Raytheon's next-generation military-code GPS receiver aboard a B-2 Spirit bomber.

The series of tests aboard a B-2 bomber at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is considered a milestone for the U.S. government-led push to modernize GPS equipment by improving security, positioning, navigation and timing capabilities, Raytheon said in a release Tuesday.

"M-code receivers unlock the next-generation GPS network for military users," said Rick Yuse, president of Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems. "This test demonstrated M-code capability onboard the B-2 for the first time, marking an early milestone for the overall GPS modernization effort."

Raytheon said the test confirmed the viability of a risk-reduction prototype of Raytheon's Miniaturized GPS Airborne Receiver.

GPS NEWS
Lockheed Martin assembles third US Air Force GPS 3 satellite
 Denver CO (SPX) Nov 30, 2017
 The U.S. Air Force's third GPS III satellite in production flow at Lockheed Martin's advanced satellite manufacturing facility here is now fully integrated into a complete space vehicle. GPS III Space Vehicle 03 (GPS III SV03) followed the first two GPS III satellites on a streamlined assembly and test production line. Technicians successfully integrated the satellite's major components - ... read more
